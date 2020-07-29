Video of Manhattan protester’s arrest by plain-clothed cops sparks outrage and fear online

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A viral video showing plainclothes cops tossing a protester into an unmarked van at an East Side march on Tuesday night sparked alarm and outrage on social media amid the ongoing protests in Portland, Oregon where unidentified federal officers have cracked down on demonstrators.

The viral video, posted by @MichelleLHooq, shows the protester, who they describe as a trans femme protester, being apprehended and dragged into an unmarked mini-van at 2nd Avenue and 25th Street near a protest that was taking place at Abolition Park on July 28:

NYC is taking after Portland – a trans femme protestor was pulled into an unmarked van at the Abolition Park protest – this was at 2nd Ave and 25th Street pic.twitter.com/1PDhSYuK9h — michelle lh࿊࿊q (@MichelleLhooq) July 28, 2020

Other videos of the arrest have surfaced on Twitter as well.

According to a statement released on the NYPD News Twitter account states that the protester was wanted for damaging police cameras in five separate incidents. The statement also claimed that the officers who were making the arrest were assaulted with rocks and bottles during the arrest.

However, many are taking to Twitter to call out the NYPD in regards to the alleged rock-throwing, stating that the video doesn’t appear to back up those claims.

There are multiple videos of this arrest. Our reporters can’t find any evidence of rocks being thrown. Can you point to a video that shows this? — NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) July 29, 2020

Everyone saw the video. You’re lying. — Savoir Adore (@SavoirAdore) July 29, 2020

I don’t see rocks and bottles. pic.twitter.com/Qlf653gl3e — Kel Varnsen (@_Kel_Varnsen_) July 29, 2020

At this time, the NYPD has not commented on why an unmarked vehicle was used for the arrest.

New York City public officials are speaking up and condemning the video, calling for answers from the NYPD.

Concerned about what we are seeing in this video. Reaching to try and get some answers https://t.co/uhtQGMKIwE — Jumaane Williams (@JumaaneWilliams) July 29, 2020

We now have an explanation from the police regarding the protestor being shoved into an unmarked vehicle; however, in situations like this we must also have de-escalation. — Gale A. Brewer (@galeabrewer) July 29, 2020

Incredibly disturbing. We need answers. https://t.co/LBCzbjpbtW — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) July 29, 2020

This video is not from Portland. THIS IS NEW YORK CITY. We need answers. Now. https://t.co/uRanR7FxOD — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) July 29, 2020

The NYC Police Benevolent Association (PBA) later released another video, which shows an arrest in which they’re backing up the NYPD claim that the officers got attacked: