Video of Manhattan protester’s arrest by plain-clothed cops sparks outrage and fear online

The viral video, posted by @MichelleLHooq, shows the protester, who they describe as a trans femme protester, being apprehended and dragged into an unmarked mini-van at 2nd Avenue and 25th Street near a protest that was taking place at Abolition Park on July 28:
NYC is taking after Portland – a trans femme protestor was pulled into an unmarked van at the Abolition Park protest – this was at 2nd Ave and 25th Street pic.twitter.com/1PDhSYuK9h
Other videos of the arrest have surfaced on Twitter as well.
According to a statement released on the NYPD News Twitter account states that the protester was wanted for damaging police cameras in five separate incidents. The statement also claimed that the officers who were making the arrest were assaulted with rocks and bottles during the arrest.
However, many are taking to Twitter to call out the NYPD in regards to the alleged rock-throwing, stating that the video doesn’t appear to back up those claims.
There are multiple videos of this arrest. Our reporters can’t find any evidence of rocks being thrown. Can you point to a video that shows this?
Everyone saw the video. You’re lying.
I don’t see rocks and bottles. pic.twitter.com/Qlf653gl3e
At this time, the NYPD has not commented on why an unmarked vehicle was used for the arrest.
New York City public officials are speaking up and condemning the video, calling for answers from the NYPD.
Concerned about what we are seeing in this video. Reaching to try and get some answers https://t.co/uhtQGMKIwE
We now have an explanation from the police regarding the protestor being shoved into an unmarked vehicle; however, in situations like this we must also have de-escalation.
Incredibly disturbing. We need answers. https://t.co/LBCzbjpbtW
This video is not from Portland. THIS IS NEW YORK CITY. We need answers. Now. https://t.co/uRanR7FxOD
The NYC Police Benevolent Association (PBA) later released another video, which shows an arrest in which they’re backing up the NYPD claim that the officers got attacked:
Another night, another riot. More ‘peaceful’ protestors assaulting cops, throwing rocks and bottles. More politicians hurling hate at cops for daring to arrest a wanted criminal. They have surrendered our streets. pic.twitter.com/296i2Acqfh
