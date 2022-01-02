Woman fatally stabbed in Queens in first NYC homicide of 2022

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The first NYC homicide of 2022 occurred in Queens on Saturday night, when an unidentified woman was found stabbed to death.

Officers from the 114th Precinct found the victim with multiple stab wounds about her body near the corner of 23rd Street and Broadway in Astoria at about 8:35 p.m. on Jan. 1.

The victim was unconscious and unresponsive when police found her. Her age and identity are unknown at this point; police sources said the victim did not have any identification on her.

EMS rushed her to nearby Mount Sinai Queens Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

The case is believed to be the first reported murder in New York City this year. As of Dec. 26, 2021, the NYPD had registered 479 murders for the 2021 calendar year, up 4.1% from the 460 recorded at the same point in 2020.