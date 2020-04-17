Quantcast
Police & FireQueens

Woman stabbed by man in wheelchair for ‘no apparent reason’ in Queens

Todd Maisel
3 hours ago
A woman was stabbed in the back while on the train platform at the Continental Avenue and 71 Avenue train station on Thursday, night. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

A 47-year-old woman was stabbed in the back by a man in a wheelchair in what police say was an unprovoked attack on a Queens train platform Thursday night.

The woman was struck in the lower back with an unknown object and suffered a puncture wound. She was taken by Emergency Medical Services to Jamaica Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The attack occurred at about 5:30 p.m. as the woman was standing on the north-bound E train platform at Continental Avenue and 71st Avenue in Forest Hills Queens when the attacker in a wheelchair, was acting erratically according to witnesses before he rode up to the woman and without saying anything, stabbed her in the lower back with an unknown object, police officials said. Transit police found the woman on the ground and called for an ambulance and began searching for the suspect.

The suspect was nabbed about half an hour later nearby by police from the 112th Precinct.

He is now being identified as 57-year-old Daniel Arquette of 74th Place in Queens. Police say he didn’t say why he stabbed the woman, and police believe him to be emotionally disturbed and still had no motive for the stabbing.

Gloves were left on ground after responders treated a woman for a stab wound on a train platform. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

 

