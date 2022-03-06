Women proudly take the helm at the NYPD Harbor Unit, patrolling New York’s waterways

Sergeant Laura McCormack and Police Officer Dianna Balioni are prime examples of true NYPD trail blazers, working to change the department both on land and sea.

Two of only six women in their unit, this pair carries the weight of the NYPD blue on their shoulders while serving on the endless blue waters. As NYPD harbor pilots, these women patrol the rivers surrounding the Big Apple and deal with some of the city’s most challenging emergencies.

“It’s a hard job. It’s not for everybody. I can understand why someone might not want to do it. But I think it’s growing. I think it’s not what it used to be and it’s more inclusive. But the women that we do get here are amazing, and that’s something I’ve always said: You never have to worry, you know, they always have your back and they’re strong girls,” Balioni said standing in Harbor Unit Station House C in Brooklyn with a sidearm strapped to her hip.

In an effort to show what they do and not simply tell, amNewYork Metro climbed aboard a boat and joined Sergeant McCormack on patrol with the warning that in an event of an emergency, any journalist aboard would be forced to join them on any mission that may present itself.

With the East River undulating in its wake, the NYPD jettisoned from the Brooklyn harbor and sped through the waters. The most startling factor–aside from the strong gusts battering the riders as they race to their destination–of the women’s marine office space is the jaw-dropping and unique views from which they see the city.

Despite the breathtaking views that McCormack and Balioni admit they are fond of, they also stressed that the majestic skyline pales in comparison to the important nature of their job.

“I unfortunately had one situation where I had a 23-year-old die from an accident, and that ended up being a cop’s son. And I stayed in the hospital while they were figuring everything out and it was very rough. Of course, it goes through your head, and you say what could have been done differently. How do we get out there and explain to people how to make things more safe and it makes you better for the next job, makes you stronger for the next job, and brings you closer together with your team,” Balioni said.

As a new mother McCormack knows the importance of not only keeping herself safe, but also the responsibility of putting others before herself.

“That’s what police work is in general. It’s an amazing feeling to think that you could potentially save someone’s life,” McCormack said.

Despite dealing with life and death every day, McCormack shared that her work does not make her fearful that her son may one day have to grow up without a mother, but, instead, proud to showcase not only how strong she is, but also how strong women are.

“It actually just makes me work harder to prove to him and to show him, so he’ll grow up knowing that women can be anything. Not only will he be thinking my mom was a cop, but she was a supervisor of police,” McCormack said.

Powering their way through the water and with iconic structures such as the Freedom Tower and the Statue of Liberty serving as their backdrop as they rescue New Yorkers from drowning, they also recognize the impact they have on the future of the department.

Between them, the pair have extraordinary training and skill sets, including special operations training, EMT experience, heavy weapons training, swiftwater rescue expertise, medical management, sonar knowledge for water counterterrorism measures, and more. Still, with all that under their belts, they are the first people to say that it wasn’t easy. Many looked at them waiting for them to fail, yet they persevered and encouraged fellow women with a similar passion to do the same.

“Don’t let anything get in your way. If you want something bad enough, do it. Don’t make excuses for yourself. Don’t listen to everybody else because the second you walk into a room; they’re judging you no matter what you do. And just make yourself happy. So, it’s about you,” Balioni said.