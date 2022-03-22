BREAKING: Mayor Adams says city will lift mask mandate for kids between 2 and 4 in April

Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday that the city would lift the mask mandate for children under five years of age next month, provided COVID-19 cases remain low.

The announcement means that youngsters between the ages of 2 and 4 will no longer be required to wear face masks in school and daycare settings come April 4.

“We are continuing our serious moment of peeling back the masks off the faces of our people as we continue the process of getting our city really back to a level of normality,” Adams said. “We want to see our baby’s faces, I’ve said this over and over again. And our children want to see the faces of their loved ones.”

Parents will still have the option to have their children between 2 and 4 continue to wear masks in school and daycare.

Adams said that after removing masks for K-12 students two weeks ago, the administration wanted to wait two more incubation periods before removing the mandate for 2 to 4 year-olds.

“It’s now been two weeks since we removed the mask mandate for K-12 public school children, and our percent positivity in schools has, thankfully, remained low,” Adams said. “Each day, we review the data, and if we continue to see low levels of risk, then, on Monday, April 4, we will make masks optional for 2-4 year old children in schools and daycare settings. This will allow us sufficient time to evaluate the numbers and make sound decisions for our youngest New Yorkers. We must get this right for the health of our kids, and I refuse to jeopardize their safety by rushing a decision.”

However, Adams said, the decision is contingent on where COVID case numbers are in two weeks.

