Chancellor Banks joins NYC Charter Center Board of Directors

New York City Schools Chancellor David C. Banks has joined the NYC Charter Center’s Board of Directors.

Previously a key member of the Charter Center’s District-Charter Collaborative – an initiative that facilitates collaboration between district and charter schools – as well as founding the Eagle Academy for Young Men charter school, Banks has several years of experience directly working with charters.

“It is essential that all of our students have access to the very best our public school system has to offer,” said Banks. “Identifying and showcasing the amazing things that are happening in all our schools is one of my top priorities as Chancellor. I am looking forward to working with the Board to strengthen how we identify, share, and scale best practices being incubated in both district and charter schools.”

Charter school leaders were thrilled with the announcement, and expressed excitement for the future collaboration with the Department of Education leader alongside NYC charter schools.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Schools Chancellor David Banks to our Board at such a pivotal moment for education in New York City and look forward to working together toward the same goal – a great public education for all New York City students,” said James Merriman, CEO of the New York City Charter School Center. “Chancellor Banks brings a demonstrated commitment to educational excellence, collaboration and public service to our Board that will further our work on behalf of hundreds of thousands of students and families across the five boroughs.”