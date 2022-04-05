IBO adds updates indicators to track performance of New York City schools

The New York City Independent Budget Office (IBO) announced the update of two new categories to determine education indicators on how well public schools are performing.

The two new indicators announced April 5 are ‘student attendance’ and ‘student achievement’.

Student attendance will measure a school’s average attendance and chronic absenteeism, breaking down this data by various student demographics. The data used will be from the 2019-2020 school year.

Student achievement will be measured by data collected by the IBO on standardized test scores for grades 3-8 as well as Regents exam performance by high school students. This data will also be organized by student demographic in both traditional public schools and charter schools. This IBO report will also include student achievement data by charter school affiliation.

Data from these tests will be used from the tests taken during the 2018-2019 school year.

Student demographic data is determined by a preset list of categories that include students that attend traditional public schools or charter schools, race and ethnicity of students as well as English Learners, disabled students, general location and family income.

To learn more about the updates to the IBO’s two categories visit their website.