NYSUT endorses Antonio Delgado for Lt. Governor

The New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) union endorsed current Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado for another term in the position.

The statewide union had previously endorsed Delgado’s running mate Gov. Kathy Hochul for the position.

“Lt. Gov. Delgado has shown since his time in Congress that he is an ally of NYSUT members, and he continues to stand with us now that he’s joined Gov. Hochul’s administration,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said on June 16. “Lt. Gov. Delgado is a champion of the vital role of public education in our society and the public servants who dedicate themselves to bettering their communities. The Hochul-Delgado ticket is formidable, and we look forward to working with the administration for the next four years as we seek to strengthen our public school, college and hospital systems to ensure all New Yorkers have access to high-quality services.”

Delgado expressed gratitude for the endorsement while also stressing the importance of educators in the state.

“I am so proud to have earned the endorsement of NYSUT,” Lt. Gov. Delgado said. “Our state could not function as it does without the teachers, faculty, professional staff, and health care staff that make up NYSUT, so it is incumbent upon us to be partners to them in state government by supporting fair wages and protections for these frontline workers.”

NYSUT-endorsed candidates receive grassroots support from members and the union also makes financial contributions from voluntary donations through the union’s “VOTE-COPE” non-partisan political action committee.