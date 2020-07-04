Armed crooks in Queens steal man’s bag of cash in parking lot

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for two gun-toting thieves who ambushed a man in Queens on Friday morning and robbed him of cash.

Police said the heist took place at 7:50 a.m. on July 3 in a parking lot behind businesses on 164th Street near Union Turnpike in Jamaica.

According to law enforcement sources, the duo approached a 50-year-old man as he sat inside his vehicle. The suspects pulled out firearms and then demanded cash.

Authorities said they removed from the man’s possession a bag containing an undetermined amount of cash, as well as his cellphone. During the robbery, one of the crooks struck the victim on the head with his weapon.

Seconds later, the thieves took off with the stolen loot in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 107th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. The victim declined medical attention for his minor injury.

Late on Friday night, the NYPD released video footage of the two crooks running through the driveway toward the parking lot.

