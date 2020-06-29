Brute sought in Queens for delivering a knockout punch that put man in coma

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for the tough guy who punched out a 24-year-old man in Queens earlier this month and left him in a coma.

Law enforcement sources said the victim in the June 19 assault has yet to regain consciousness.

Authorities said the attack happened at 11:50 p.m. on June 19 in the area of 30th Avenue and 38th Street in Astoria.

That’s where the suspect and victim became embroiled in an verbal argument. The words turned violent when the perpetrator punched the victim, knocking him to the pavement.

Cops said the victim’s head struck the sidewalk, and he lost consciousness. Following the knockout, the suspect fled the scene on foot, heading eastbound on 30th Avenue.

Officers from the 114th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. Paramedics rushed the victim to a local hospital in critical condition; he remains unconscious there, fighting for his life.

On June 29, the NYPD released video footage of the assailant. Police describe him as a white man in his 30s, standing between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, light colored shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.