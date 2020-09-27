Man found dead on a bed inside a Queens hotel room: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investigating the death of a 37-year-old man inside a Queens hotel room Saturday night.

Officers from the 115th Precinct and EMS units responded to a 911 call at 11:50 p.m. at the Corona Hotel located at 112-23 Roosevelt Ave. in Corona.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found the victim unconscious and unresponsive lying face up on a bed inside one of the rooms. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police have withheld the man’s identity, pending family notification. The Medical Examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.