39-story residential tower coming to Greenpoint

Greenpoint’s waterfront is set to receive a massive influx of tenants when construction on a 39-story residential tower at 145 West St. is complete.

Developer Palin Enterprises teamed up with Mack Real Estate group in August to make the 600-apartment tower a reality.

Local business owners said they are eager to see an increase in foot traffic to their storefronts, but recognize that with it brings the possibility of irreversible change for the quaint nabe.

“I hope that it will bring a certain caliber of people who will embrace how special Greenpoint is instead of changing it,” said Sybil Domond, co-owner of People of 2morrow, a clothing shop at 65 Franklin St.

According to Palin enterprises, the low-rise portion of the property is expected to be completed in 2016, while the tower will finish in 2017.