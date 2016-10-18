Affordable housing lottery at Boerum Hill building includes 150 units

The building is located just blocks from Fort Greene Park and the Barclays Center.

More than 100 affordable housing apartments are coming to one of Brooklyn’s hottest neighborhoods.

The city’s Office of Housing Preservation and Development has opened an affordable housing lottery for 150 units at 333 Schermerhorn St. in the Boerum Hill section of the borough.

The building features amenities including a gym, pool and terrace, and is just blocks from Fort Greene Park and the Barclays Center as well as the 2, 3, 4, 5, A, B, C, D, G, N, Q and R subway lines.

Monthly rent for a one-bedroom unit will is $895 for those who qualify, according to NYC Housing Connect, while studios will cost $833 and two bedrooms $1,082. Household income qualifications range between $29,898-$38,100 for a single person to $38,503-$54,360 for a family of four.

Those who live within Community Board 2 will receive preference during the lottery process and a certain number of units have been set aside for mobility-disabled and vision or hearing disabled applicants, per NYC Housing Connect.

Anyone interested in applying can do so online by visiting nyc.gov/housingconnect or by mail at Impacct Brooklyn, Attn: Hub, 1224 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn, N.Y. 11216.