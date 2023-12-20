Affordable housing lottery opens for 276 units in East Harlem

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Another affordable housing lottery has opened in Manhattan, this time for over 200 units in East Harlem.

L+M Development Partners, Jonathan Rose Companies, Acacia Network, Handel Architects and the New York City Department of Housing Preservation & Development announced the opening of the housing lottery for 276 affordable units at 50 East 112th St., as a part of the Sendero Verde development. The units will be made available to low- to moderate-income families, along with an additional 72 units available to formerly homeless households.

“Sendero Verde is truly a one-of-a-kind development which prioritizes the importance of both affordable housing and the need for sustainable housing across New York,” said Jessica Yoon, Senior Director at L+M Development Partners. “With the opening of the housing lottery today, we are looking forward to welcoming new residents to one of East Harlem’s most transformative projects and to our growing community at Sendero Verde.”

“Sendero Verde is a model of a green, mixed-income, mixed-use community of opportunity. Between this phase and the previous phase, Sendero Verde not only provides more than 600 apartments serving a mix of incomes–from formerly homeless to middle income–but also brings the Harlem Children’s Zone school, Union Settlement House’s social services, and Acacia Network’s art center to the neighborhood,” said Jonathan F.P. Rose, Founder and President of Jonathan Rose Companies. “And Sendero Verde, the largest Passive House project in North America, was built to the highest green standards, with great care paid to selecting healthy materials.”

The new units will be affordable to households earning between 30 and 110 percent of the area median income. Of the 276 units, 75 are studios ranging in price from $498 to $1,834 a month; 131 1-bedrooms ranging from $632 to $2,300 a month; 53 2-bedrooms ranging from $748 to $2,750 a month; and 17 3-bedrooms ranging from $856 to $3,169 a month.

All units will have free in-unit access to broadband internet. Building amenities include a fitness center bicycle storage, package lockers, a computer room, a laundry room, and an outdoor terrace.

L+M Development Partners and the Jonathan Rose Companies, in partnership with Promesa, an affiliate of nonprofit the Acacia Network, will also support an on-site social services program, including a social services director, occupational therapists, housing specialists, case managers, art and dance classes, and 24-hour security.

The lottery closes on Feb. 9, 2024. To apply, visit the listing on New York City’s Housing Connect website.