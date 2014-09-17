Anne Edris, owner and operator of East Village Bed and Coffee

Anne Edris has owned this rustic and cozy bed-and-breakfast at 110 Ave. C for 18 years. The establishment has nine …

Anne Edris has owned this rustic and cozy bed-and-breakfast at 110 Ave. C for 18 years. The establishment has nine rooms, occupying two floors and often sees visitors and tourists from countries like Norway, Sweden, Holland, Austria and various U.S. states. The home is full of art, offers free Wi-Fi, a quaint backyard and a friendly dog named Mango. Edris has lived in the East Village for 28 years.

What do you love about living in the East Village?

At this point I know everybody and they know me. It takes about an hour to walk my dog around the block. It’s like the small town I left in Indiana where everyone knows each other.

What are some of the changes you’ve seen?

The biggest was getting the drugs out of the neighborhood. It’s also cleaner now. There’s more younger families with children and better schools, and there are more food options. When I first moved here you couldn’t get food delivered past Avenue A.

What are your favorite East Village haunts?

The Sam and Sadie Koenig Garden – the community garden that I help run. I play Ping-Pong in Tompkins Square Park frequently. Café Mogador [at 101 St. Marks Place] is one of my favs and Casa Adela [at 66 Ave. C], they’re lovely people.