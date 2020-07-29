As interest in rentals surges, new building in Queens is poised for the upswing

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The rental market is coming back, and Elm West, a 142-unit building on the corner of Queens Boulevard and Broadway in Elmhurst that begins occupancy in late summer, is prepared for the upswing.

“Since the second phase reopening we’ve seen people coming back — and interest in rentals are following the trend,” said Elm West developer Jerry Pi.

There are several reasons for the uptick in interest in rentals. More commercial offices will be reopening in September, while recent college graduates and younger workers realize that living at home with mom and dad doesn’t work for their career and personal ambitions. With COVID-19 growing unchecked in Florida, Georgia, and the rest of the country, New York City is seeing a “boomerang” effect with people returning to the City.

Of course, New York City still has the vibrancy, culture, diversity, and progressive values that many of the younger professionals want to live in.

For the Elm West, an Elmhurst, Queens location affords a value proposition tough to match for Long Islanders looking to ease their commute — the apartments have 20 percent more square footage than those found in Manhattan or Brooklyn at this price point. Tan Architects designed the building with no interfacing apartments, allowing light to flood in through the floor-to-ceiling windows. Terraces and balconies provide even more room to roam and privacy.

Such privacy is the new normal when it comes to consumer demand in the COVID-19 housing market — and with Elm West owning the distinction of being one of the first rental buildings to open during the crisis, it’s poised to accommodate.

There are enhanced health and cleanliness protocols like social distancing stickers, hand sanitizer stations in the lobby, sneeze guards at the front desk, private building access, self-parking bike racks, and fresh air intakes.

Located near all the MTA subway and bus stations, Elm West is 12 minutes by train to Manhattan. The M and R trains at the Grand Avenue Newtown Station are nearby.

Now that more people are taking the bus than the subway, according to Pi, the Q53, Q58, Q59 & Q60 buses are also nearby. In addition, the Long Island Expressway beckons motorists.

Nearby is Flushing Corona Park, Forest Park and Alley Pond Park. For shopping, one block over is Queens Plaza, and three blocks away is Queens Center Mall.

There is a daycare across the street at sister building Elm East. And there’s on-site garage parking — perhaps the sweetest amenity of them all.

Studios start at $1,700, one-bedrooms at $2,150 and two-bedrooms at $2,800.

The Elm West and The Elm East were developed by Pi Capital Partners, one of the largest private real estate families in New York City. They have been active in development recently with new rental projects including The Elm South, a 144-apartment affordable housing development, The Elm Suites, a 50-unit rental development, and 339 5th Avenue, an 82-apartment luxury rental building in Midtown Manhattan.

