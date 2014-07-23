Astorians concerned about Astoria Cove’s development

Astoria Cove, a residential project that is in the works to be developed on part of East Astoria’s waterfront, is a much talked-about topic among residents.

According to Jessica Ramos, communications director of Build Up NYC, a coalition of unions, the development encompasses several different parcels of land located along 26th Avenue from about Fourth to Ninth streets. It will be a four-tower residential development with 1,700 units and retail space. The developer, Alma Realty, also plans to include a public school and retail space at the site.

Build Up NYC is looking to make sure that the development is environmentally sustainable but activist Lillia Panych, a five-year Astoria resident, also wants union members who live in Astoria to get priority and work within the construction and maintenance of the building.

“The community is generally concerned about the changing real estate in the area but they’re very receptive about the project,” she said.

Ramos said they want the project to be built and operated responsibly and hopes Alma Realty gives permanent maintenance, security and retail jobs to community residents.

Build Up NYC also wants the developer to complete a thorough investigation of all potential environmental hazards at the site before approval is given, with full transparency on the investigation, its results and, if necessary, remediation efforts.

According to Ramos, Community Board 1 voted to disapprove the development on June 17 because it does not offer enough low-cost housing needed to keep the area affordable. However, the developer said they have increased the affordable housing component to 345 units, 20% of all the units. Community Board 1 wants that number to be at 35%.

Though the board voted no with recommendations, the plan went on to the Queens Borough President ’s office as part of the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP). After the Queens Borough President votes, the development will be heard by the City Planning Commission on August 6 before going to the full City Council in September.