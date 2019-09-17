The developers of the Central Park Tower announced that the skyscraper topped out Tuesday at 1,550-feet, making it the tallest residential skyscraper on Billionaire's Row and the globe.

When the 131-story building opens next year, the 225 W. 57th St. tower will contain 179 ultraluxury two- to eight-bedroom residences, according to its developer, Extell.

Extell maintains the building will be the tallest residential structure in the world.

The apartments are currently priced between $6.9 and $63 million, according to the listing service, StreetEasy.

The first seven floors of the building will be home to a 300,000 square-foot Nordstrom department store.

The Central Park Tower and other especially tall skyscrapers along 57th Street have caused controversy among nearby residents, who complain the buildings' shadows loom over the green space.

Layla Law-Gisiko, who chairs the land use committee of the local community board, said the neighborhood is concerned about the consequences of welcoming so many towers.

"We are chagrined that the administration is not tackling the issue," Law-Gisiko said.