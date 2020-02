Bergen Beach is slated to get a supermarket “like no other.”

Bergen Beach is slated to get a supermarket “like no other.”

In June, the iconic Fairway Market grocery chain filed a memorandum with the city for a 20-year lease at 2149 Ralph Ave. in the Georgetown Shopping Center.

The store, Fairway’s second in Brooklyn, will inhabit the 40,000-square-foot space where a Waldbaums currently stands. Besides the nearby IHOP, it might just be the most exciting food destination in the area.

A Fairway representative could not be reached for comment.