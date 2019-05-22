Google is expanding its Chelsea footprint — again.

On Wednesday, it closed on the eight-story, 325,000 square-foot Milk Building, at 450 W. 15th St., according to Google representatives and the prior owner, Jamestown Properties. Neither would disclose the price.

“This purchase will help us meet our short-term growth needs in Chelsea-Meatpacking, the community we've called home for more than a decade, as we plan to double our presence in New York over the next ten years. We are excited by this investment and are committed to continuing to contribute to the vibrancy of this amazing neighborhood," William Floyd, Google's director of external affairs, said in a statement.

Jamestown has owned The Milk Building since 2012. Google plans to start moving operations and support teams into vacant office space there at the end of May and to eventually occupy three floors. A sky bridge connects it to the Chelsea Market, which Google bought for $2.4 billion last March.

Google also has arrangements to move into space at Pier 57 and at 85 10th Ave. in Manhattan. The tech giant purchased its headquarters, at 111 Eighth Ave., for $1.8 billion in 2010, according to property records.

In December, Google announced it would invest $1 billion on a 1.7 million square-foot campus in Hudson Square and that it planned to double its 7,000-person workforce in the city within a decade. The company said it now employs 8,000 people here.

Google did not respond when asked how, if at all, its expansion plans would impact space reserved for the temporary workers, contract employees and vendors it employs.