Late New York City artist’s apartment to join the real estate market for first time in 50 years

The Manhattan apartment that belonged to the late artist Seena Gershwin is available for purchase for the first time in over 50 years.

Born and raised in Manhattan, Gershwin studied art at the Pratt Institute and earned two resident fellowships at the Edward MacDowell Colony and a grant from the Creative Artists Public Service from the New York State Council on the Arts. Some of her works permanently reside in institutions such as the Museum of Modern Art NY (MOMA), Fort Lauderdale Museum of Art and Princeton University.

Gershwin passed away in April 2020 at the age of 95.

Gershwin’s former home, 20 Sutton Place South Apartment 9D, is a three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence that boasts tons of natural light and a partial view of the East River. The apartment opens up to a foyer will a walk-in closet. As you explore the apartment you’ll find a spacious living room, which is currently outfitted with Gershwin’s vintage furniture and art, plus a formal dining room and kitchen nearby.

The apartment’s open floor plan offers a blank slate to truly make this home your own. All three bedrooms and the home office are located on the outer edges of the apartment, each of which has windows that overlook historic Sutton Place buildings, the Queensboro Bridge and parks along the East River.

Originally built in 1955, 20 Sutton Place South sits comfortably between 55th and 56th streets along the East River. The building includes a 24-hour doorman and live-in resident manager, a gym, rooftop terrace, individual storage units, a central laundry room and a garage for parking, and pets are permitted by approval. There are a number of walkable grocery stores and restaurants nearby and is easily accessible by F, M, 6, and E subway trains.

The apartment is currently listed as “Coming Soon” on Compass and will join the market officially over the weekend with an asking price of $1,560,000. It is being represented by Compass brokers Shari Matluck, Susan Green and Jenna McKay. Click here for more information.