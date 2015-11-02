Live famously: Celeb real estate on the NYC market

Roberta Flack is selling her two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in the Dakota at 1 W. 72nd St. for $9.5 million. Photo Credit: Getty/Eric Thayer

The stars love livin’ in the Big Apple.

New York has more celebrity-owned real estate than any other city in the United States, with Los Angeles trailing closely behind, real estate experts told us.

But instead of contributing to the city’s expensive market, our sources said that New Yorkers generally aren’t willing to pay more just because digs were owned by a star.

“The star watchers reading their People magazine, they’re not in [the real estate] market,” noted Jonathan Miller, president and CEO of the real estate appraisal and consulting firm Miller Samuel.

Even an apartment formerly owned by someone like Babe Ruth doesn’t increase a premium, Miller said.

“If there’s a story … it’s unique and people want a little piece of history, but there’s no evidence that it translates into actual dollars,” he said.

Some celebrity pads have a price tag as big as $14 million while other big-name stars add landlord to their resume and charge monthly rents in the five figures.

Citi Habitats president Gary Malin added that a property listed by a celebrity is likely to sell quickly, but agreed that the price has to fit the market.

If a property is posted by a celeb, “it draws a lot more attention to it, you ultimately have a better chance of transacting quicker,” Malin said. “But when the day is done, everything’s always a matter of price, and unless you’re some star-struck fan who doesn’t care about money, you’re not going to overpay for an apartment just because a celeb lived there.”

For those of you who do want to take a bite out of pop-culture history, here are 10 celebrity homes currently on the NYC real estate market:

1 W. 72nd St.

Roberta Flack, the original singer of the classic “Killing Me Softly with His Song,” is selling her two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in the historic Dakota at 1 W. 72nd St. for $9.5 million. The historic residence features two wood-burning fireplaces, 12-foot ceilings and original fixtures.

1 CPS

Suze Orman, financial guru and TV host, listed her one-bedroom condo at 1 Central Park South for $4.5 million. The author of “The Courage to be Rich” is flipping the apartment for a nearly $1 million profit. Orman bought the property in 2007, and spent a year renovating it with her wife, Kathy Travis, according to a source at the listings site StreetEasy. The condo boasts two marble bathrooms, hardwood floors and custom cabinets.

40 Mercer St.

“The boy who lived” is renting his two-bedroom apartment in SoHo. With a wave of your wand, and $19,000 a month, Daniel Radcliffe’s apartment at 40 Mercer could be yours. The 18,000-square-foot pad boasts 2 1/2 bathrooms, elevated ceilings and an oversized bathtub — perfect for relaxing in after a long day of wizardry.

50 CPW

Amy Irving, the famed recipient of $100 million from a divorce settlement with her first husband Steven Spielberg, is selling her gigantic apartment in The Prasada at 50 Central Park West. The apartment is 3,200 square feet, has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as two fireplaces and beautiful views of NYC. The pre-war stunner is going for $11.5 million.

252 Seventh Ave.

Ever wish you could cook dinner in a kitchen designed by a professional chef? Bobby Flay, the Food Network personality, is selling the penthouse he shared with his now ex-wife, “Law & Order” actress Stephanie March. The duplex, which combines the eighth and ninth floors of Chelsea Mercantile at 252 Seventh Ave., is going for a little less than $8 million. Perks include a private, planted terrace and several walk-in closets.

33 Riverside Drive

Songwriting enthusiasts with a few million bucks lying around will be pleased to know Ira Gershwin’s Upper West Side penthouse apartment is on the market. For the paltry sum of $6 million, the lucky new owner will be able to shout-sing “S’wonderful” from the apartment’s huge wraparound terrace. The penthouse at 33 Riverside Drive has three bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms, as well as a traditional dining room and foyer.

250 Mercer St.

Jessica Chastain is renting her West Village duplex apartment for $11,500 a month. She purchased the pad at 250 Mercer St. in 2012 for $1.2 million. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as elevated ceilings and a chef’s kitchen, and comes fully furnished. Chastain is ditching her downtown digs for a 3,200-square-foot co-op across from Carnegie Hall, which used to belong to famed conductor Leonard Bernstein.

112 Waverly Place

The five-story house at 112 Waverly Place, in the heart of the West Village, is on the market for a cool $14.9 million. The townhouse, where Johnny Depp and Kate Moss resided in the ’90s, was built in 1826, and includes an 1,800-square-foot carriage house. The house boasts four separate units: the two-bedroom carriage house, a penthouse duplex that comes with a private roof deck, a garden duplex and a fourth, 925-square-foot apartment on the second floor. If cooking is not your thing, Mario Batali’s famed restaurant Babbo is right next door.

374 Broome St.

Power couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are selling their one-bedroom apartment in the Brewster Carriage House at 374 Broome St. for $4.5 million. The “All of Me” singer and his supermodel partner are looking to upgrade to a bigger place with a baby on the way, leaving their gorgeously decorated pad behind. The NoLita pad features two bathrooms, reclaimed wood and a gas fireplace.

345 W. 88th St.

Baseball fans rejoice — Babe Ruth’s former Upper West Side apartment is on the market for $1.6 million. Ruth turned the whole seventh floor of 345 W. 88th St. into a 10-room pad when he lived there from 1929 to 1940, but the apartment was split into two units after he left. Apartment 7B is a bright two-bedroom, three-bathroom with a large chef’s kitchen, elevated ceilings and oak flooring.