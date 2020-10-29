Marketproof: 5 brand new condos in Brooklyn and Queens with more outdoor space than indoor | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Private outdoor space is a popular feature in NYC condos these days, and for good reason: enjoying a little greenery and fresh air where you don’t have to social distance goes a long way in these complicated times.

According to Marketproof New Development, there are currently more than 2,600 new condos available in over 200 buildings that have private outdoor space.

But there are very, very few that have more outdoor space than indoor.

Here are five.

#5 – 111 Montgomery, 1Q

Indoor Space: 499 sq ft

Outdoor Space: 549 sq ft

Location: Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Size: 1 Bed, 1 Bath

Price: $696,000

111 Montgomery is a newly built condominium in Crown Heights. Unit 1Q, the first entrant on our list, is a 499 square foot one-bedroom with a 549 square foot patio. It’s got all the modern finishes and appliances you would expect — and the team behind the project are all known brands too.

The building’s proximity to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and Prospect Park, plus the full-service level offered, make this a good option for that place in the city to go along with that newly purchased place in the country — get the best of both worlds, right?

#4 – The Benny – 77 Clarkson, 1D

Indoor Space: 670 sq ft

Outdoor Space: 901 sq ft

Location: Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn

Size: 1 Bed, 1 Bath

Price: $800,000

The Benny is located at 77 Clarkson in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. Unit 1D is a 1 bed, 1 bath condo with a 901 square foot patio. That’s one-third more outdoor space than in.

The apartment has a modern esthetic, with natural finishes. And in case the apartment’s terrace isn’t enough outdoor space, there’s also a common backyard zen garden, and a roof deck with Manhattan views.

#3 – 11 Conselyea Street, Unit 1B

Indoor Space: 659 sq ft

Outdoor Space: 1,137 sq ft

Location: East Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Size: 1 Bed, 1.5 Bath

Price: $1,395,000

11 Conselyea Street, Unit 1B is a one-bedroom duplex with a private 855 square foot private backyard and 282 square foot lower level patio.

The bedroom has large windows allowing natural light. The downstairs rec room can be finished as a guest room, playroom, or den. The living room is open and has high ceilings.

But it’s the backyard that we’re here for. It has a built-in grilling station and room for a gazebo or a hot tub. Horizontal fences have been popular in Brooklyn backyards for years now, and this one adds to the tradition.

#2 – One Sixteen – 133 Beach 116th Street, Unit 2J

Indoor Space: 1,200 Sq Ft

Outdoor Space: 1,345 Sq Ft

Location: Rockaway Park, Queens

Price: $805,000

Size: 2 Bed, 2 Bath

The main attraction of One Sixteen is obvious — sand and the vast expanse of the Atlantic Ocean are right outside. Plus, it’s only a one hour trip from Manhattan.

The inside of this 2 bed, 2 bath unit has white oak plank flooring and neutral tones to add to the beachy vibe. But it’s the 1,345 square foot terrace that’s got our number. Both bedrooms and the living room look out on to the terrace — providing plenty of opportunity for contemplating what lies out there in the vast Atlantic.

#1 – 131 Devoe Street, PH

Indoor Space: 1,002 sq ft

Outdoor Space: 1,709 sq ft

Location: East Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Size: 2 Bed, 2 Bath

Price: $1,500,000

The Penthouse at 131 Devoe Street in Williamsburg has a 1,709 square foot wraparound terrace. Yes, with an asking price of $1,500,000 this unit is richly priced, but a terrace like this is something you’re more likely to see in Manhattan at 10 times the price. All rooms in the apartment have direct access to the terrace.

The terrace has a built-in grill and plenty of room for whatever suits your fancy.