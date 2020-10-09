Marketproof: Manhattan seeing fewer buyers, not more sellers (Charts)

Key Takeaways
- Overall: According to Marketproof data, Manhattan unsold listings are piling up. But it’s not because there are more sellers. It’s because there are fewer buyers.
- Manhattan Listings: The cumulative number of listings so far this year is actually 8% lower than in 2019.
- Manhattan Sales: By this time in 2019, however, there were 10,571 sales. This year, there are only 6,772. A decline of 36%.
- Buyers: Look for listings that have been around a while or have had price decreases over time.
- Sellers: Price realistically and your property is likely to get more attention and sell.
For more NYC real estate charts, listings, and information for buyers and sellers see Marketproof.