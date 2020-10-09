Marketproof: Manhattan seeing fewer buyers, not more sellers (Charts)

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Key Takeaways

Overall: According to Marketproof data, Manhattan unsold listings are piling up. But it’s not because there are more sellers. It’s because there are fewer buyers.

According to Marketproof data, Manhattan unsold listings are piling up. But it’s not because there are more sellers. It’s because there are fewer buyers. Manhattan Listings: The cumulative number of listings so far this year is actually 8% lower than in 2019.

The cumulative number of listings so far this year is actually 8% lower than in 2019. Manhattan Sales: By this time in 2019, however, there were 10,571 sales. This year, there are only 6,772. A decline of 36%.

By this time in 2019, however, there were 10,571 sales. This year, there are only 6,772. A decline of 36%. Buyers: Look for listings that have been around a while or have had price decreases over time.

Look for listings that have been around a while or have had price decreases over time. Sellers: Price realistically and your property is likely to get more attention and sell.

