Real Estate

Marketproof: Manhattan seeing fewer buyers, not more sellers (Charts)

Kael Goodman
October 9, 2020
Photo via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Overall: According to Marketproof data, Manhattan unsold listings are piling up. But it’s not because there are more sellers. It’s because there are fewer buyers.
  • Manhattan Listings: The cumulative number of listings so far this year is actually 8% lower than in 2019. 
  • Manhattan Sales: By this time in 2019, however, there were 10,571 sales. This year, there are only 6,772. A decline of 36%.
  • Buyers: Look for listings that have been around a while or have had price decreases over time.
  • Sellers: Price realistically and your property is likely to get more attention and sell.

manhattan-2020-vs-2019-cumulative-new-listings-thru-sep

For more NYC real estate charts, listings, and information for buyers and sellers see Marketproof.

Disclosure: Marketproof powers the real estate listings for Brownstoner, a publication of Schneps Media, which is the parent company of amNewYork Metro.

