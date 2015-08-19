New York Tennis Club seeks landmark status

It filed with the Landmarks Preservation Commission in June.

The New York Tennis Club at 3081 Harding Ave. is trying to gain landmark status from the city.

The Tennis Club, which was founded in 1886 in Manhattan but has been at its current location in the Bronx since 1950, is the oldest Tennis Club in New York. It filed with the Landmarks Preservation Commission in June and is awaiting a decision.

A representative said that in the club’s statement of significance to the LPC, it included some notable former club members such as Theodore Roosevelt, Walter Winchell, and former mayor David Dinkins.

A representative from the LPC said the club’s application is currently under review.