North Bayside residents vexed by unfinished, abandoned homes

Four houses on 223rd Street and Mia Drive are causing concern for some Bayside residents. The homes were built in …

Four houses on 223rd Street and Mia Drive are causing concern for some Bayside residents. The homes were built in 2003 by Flushing developer Tommy Huang who started off building one at 39-39 223rd St. then erected three others on Mia Drive. But the homes were never completed and currently sit abandoned.

According to the New York City Department of Buildings, there are 98 complaints, 17 DOB violations and 29 ECB violations on the property at 39-39 223rd St.

“They undermined the neighbor’s property,” said Community Board 11 District Manager Susan Seinfeld.

She said that residents think the last home built at 223-19 Mia Dr. should be demolished and are hopeful that the homes will be sold, finished and occupied.

Last year Huang was banned from real estate construction for five years for other offenses in Queens and after pleading guilty in the Queens Supreme Court to felony securities fraud. Community Board 11 and residents say that the houses attract vandals and there have been reports of some residents alleging that parties are held in the houses.