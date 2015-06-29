NYC’s first micro apartments complex slated to be fully stacked by end of week

The city’s first micro apartment complex is expected to be fully stacked by the end of the week.

nARCHITECTS, the architectural firm behind the project, said Monday that all residential modules of the complex in Kips Bay had been lifted into place as of Thursday. There are a total of 66 modules, 55 of which are residential units.

“If you look at it from the street, it looks finished,” said project manager Ammr Vandal, but she said that the final modules — parapets — would be lifted into place this week.

She estimated stacking was 98% complete.

Even as the modules have been getting stacked, workers have been connecting systems. Next up is completing the brick facade of the building and the corridors, which Vandal said “surprisingly takes a long time.”

Carmel Place, as its called, is being tested out to see if micro dwellings will work in the city. The studio apartments measure between 260 and 360 square feet. That’s less than the legal minimum of 400.

The complex is expected to be completed by the end of the year.