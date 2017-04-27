Obama’s Park Slope, Brooklyn apartment is up for sale

Obama lived on the second floor of the Park Slope home in the mid-80s.

It’s not the White House, but New Yorkers with a few million to spare can still live in a presidential home.

An open house will take place Sunday at 640 2nd St., the Park Slope townhouse where former President Barack Obama lived after graduating from Columbia University. The five-bedroom home is on the market with an asking price of $4.3 million, according to Brown Harris Stevens, the real estate company handling the sale.

Obama lived on the second floor in the mid-80s with a girlfriend before moving to Chicago.

The 110-year-old building includes a double parlor and a garden, according to Brown Harris Stevens. The kitchen has been renovated and has “custom cabinetry, high-end stainless steel appliances, an oversized center island plus a substantial sitting area surrounded by garden views.”

Although the house can’t match some of the White House’s amenities — no bowling alley — it does have a washer and dryer.