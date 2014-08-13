Ocean Breeze Track and Field Athletic Complex coming to South Beach’s Ocean Breeze Park

An indoor track aiming to promote more activity among South Beach and surrounding Staten Island residents while offering an extra space for neighborhood students to play sports is set to open in South Beach this October, according to the city Parks Department.

The $93 million 2,500-seat, 135,000-square-foot indoor space is dubbed the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Athletic Complex and will be housed at Ocean Breeze Park, a 110-acre green space at Father Capodanno Boulevard and Seaside Boulevard.

According to the Parks Department, the 200-meter track can be converted into six or eight lanes and will offer views of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge and the Freedom Tower.

A warm-up area will feature fitness and cardio rooms and an indoor parking lot will accommodate 160 cars.

The facility is funded by former Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s PlaNYC initiative. The New York City Department of Design and Construction is managing its construction.