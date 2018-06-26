If Tony Manero knew what his parents’ Brooklyn house would be worth today, he might not have spent years trying to dance his way out of it.

Ideal Properties Group listed 221 79th St., the three-story Bay Ridge home used in “Saturday Night Fever,” on Tuesday with an asking price of $2.29 million.

While the 2,472-square-foot property’s price tag is far above the neighborhood’s median sales price of $360,000, according to Street Easy, it comes with plenty of modern renovations.

The house was originally constructed in the 1920s as a Dutch Colonial but the exterior was changed to give it a Tudor-style finish along with Pella windows and new insulation, Ideal Properties said.

While the first floor remains the same as it did in the 70s — complete with an eat-in-kitchen and fireplace — the rest of the house has received a modern makeover, including new flooring and closets in the three bedrooms on the second floor.

A fourth room on that floor is currently an entertainment center, but can be easily used as another bedroom, the listing said.

The master bedroom on the third floor boasts the most luxurious features, according to the listing: A gas fireplace, wet bar, office nook, four closets, a built-in Bose sound system and a balcony are all included.

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The house may not have a hanging disco ball or light-up dance floor, but it does boast an incredible party space in the basement, according to Ideal. The house’s lower floor features a bathroom complete with steam room, Jacuzzi whirlpool bathtub and a “thoughtfully designed” recreational room with a mahogany and marble bar, the listing said.

For homeowners who favor the outdoors, the backyard features a deck with a Solaire BBQ grill, refrigerator, sink and a garden.

The house even has a posh space to make sure your car is protected from the elements. The property’s garage is climate controlled and has a privately heated driveway, Ideal Properties said.