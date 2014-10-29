Second Avenue subway construction comes to the East 80s

The first phase is scheduled to be completed in December 2016.

While the new line is being built, businesses along Second Avenue have complained of problems like too much noise from jackhammers, dust and a slowdown in business.

Some businesses between 80th and 89th streets say that although they haven’t been forced to close like some of their fellow shop-owners farther uptown, they have suffered financially due to the construction.

Lisa Mor, the manager at Item Boutique at 1597 Second Ave. said she has had less customers. “It’s not the same any more here, we used to have a big crowd,” she said. “Since construction in 2008 up until now, sales have dropped 50 to 60%.”

The MTA is currently in phase one of the construction, which will extend the Q train from 57th Street-Seventh Avenue to 96th Street-Second Avenue.

An MTA spokesperson said the project was 72% complete as of Sept. 1 and is both on budget and on schedule to be completed in December 2016.

The station will have escalator and elevator access and will be wheelchair accessible.

According to the MTA, the new line will ease congestion on the 4, 5, 6 trains along Lexington Avenue.