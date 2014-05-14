Second Avenue subway will have a stop at 72nd St. in Upper East Side

The 96th Street 123 Subway station is bustling during the end of the morning commute in Manhattan Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2014. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

The Second Avenue Subway line project, which is set to have a stop at 72nd Street and Second Avenue, will shuttle residents and visitors to the Upper East Side streets more efficiently and take the strain off of the single subway line that currently runs through the area, the 6.

According to the MTA, when fully completed, the line will stretch 8 1/2 miles along the length of Manhattan’s east side, from 125th Street in Harlem to Hanover Square in Lower Manhattan. The MTA said east side travel time will be reduced by 10 minutes or more.

Rogelo Estin, general manager at Go Burger Bar & Grill at 1448 Second Ave., said he thinks the line will be great for businesses in the area, as it will provide more access for people farther up and downtown, and Queens.

“But the construction is affecting businesses,” he said. “Some people have gone out of business and I notice that Second Avenue now is not as crowded with people as it was years ago. The businesses here want the construction to end soon because we are losing customers.”

Estin, who’s burger joint went from having up to 1,000 dinner customers a week down to as little as 600 during the construction, said businesses have survived due to deliveries and striving to keep customers happy.

According to the MTA, the first phase, which is costing $4.45 billion, will be complete in December 2016. It will include the new 72nd Street station as well as 86th and 96th Street stations.