The Top 5 NYC New Development Condos of Summer 2021

While some wondered what the future of NYC would look like, others doubled down and bought condos.

According to Marketproof, NYC’s leading real estate data platform, the result was a banner summer for NYC’s new development sales. Between June and August, nearly 1,200 units went into contract. That’s a remarkable 134% increase over last year — the best summer of sales since Marketproof started tracking in 2015. (What does ‘Going into Contract mean?’).

Of course, not every condo building enjoyed the same sales bump. So what condos led to the boom?

The top 5 performers represent a range of price points in Manhattan and Brooklyn, including both boutique and large buildings with outdoor space, pools, and other prized amenities.

Here are the top 5.

130 WILLIAM STREET – 30 sold

Rendering courtesy of 130 William

This summer, 30 contracts were reported at 130 William, famed architect Sir David Adjaye’s first NYC high-rise tower. Developed by Lightstone, the 61-story condo is located between the Financial District and Fulton Seaport. Sales commenced in 2018, with prices for the 243 studio to 4+ bedroom units ranging from $701K to $20M. The average asking price is $2,042 per square foot. Currently 68% sold and achieving an average of $1,887 per square foot, according to city records, Marketproof projects 130 William will sell out by 2023

4. LANTERN HOUSE – 32 sold

Rendering courtesy of Lantern House

32 contracts were reported this summer at Lantern House, the unique condo from famed designer Thomas Heatherwick, known for Vessel and Little Island. Developer Related Companies commenced sales of the 180 one- to 4+ bedroom residences in early 2020, asking from $1.4M to $18.98M and $2,735 per square foot on average. The building is now 56% sold and is achieving $2,118 per square foot on average, including two big-ticket closings at $12M. According to our analysis, Lantern House is projected to sell out in early 2023.

3. ONE MANHATTAN SQUARE – 32 sold

Rendering courtesy of One Manhattan Square

32 contracts were reported at Extell’s ambitious One Manhattan Square, rising 81 floors above the East River at 252 South Street. Sales commenced in 2017 asking from $1.05M to $13.18M for the 814 studio to 4+ bedroom homes and an average of $2,300 per square foot. The building is currently 43% sold with units closing at $2,112 per square foot on average. Marketproof projects One Manhattan Square will sell out in 2028, seven years from now.

2. 300 WEST – 34 sold

Rendering courtesy of 300 West

34 contracts were reported at 300 West, the 13-story condo at 300 West 122nd Street. Developed by Bespoke Living and designed by Isaac & Stern, the building has 170 units. Sales commenced in summer 2020 with prices ranging from $499K to $3.4M and asking an average of $1,284 per square foot. The building is now 60% sold but closings have not begun. The mix includes a handful of 4+ bedrooms, all of which have reported contracts asking up to $1,653 per square foot. If sales continue at this pace, 300 West is anticipated to sell out within the year.

1. 11 HOYT — 54 sold

Rendering courtesy of 11 Hoyt

Topping the list with 54 reported contracts this summer is 11 Hoyt. This 57-story Tishman Speyer-developed, Studio Gang-designed condo, is reshaping Downtown Brooklyn. The building’s 480 studio to four-bedroom residences came to market in 2018 with prices ranging from $650,000 to $5.89M and asking an average of $1,542 per square foot. The building is now 58% sold and has achieved an average of $1,405 per square foot. Marketproof projects 11 Hoyt will sell out by fall 2023 if this pace continues.

