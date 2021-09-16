5 signs that you might need roofing services

The fall and winter is a terrible time to discover you have a leaky roof. Thankfully, there are plenty of roofing specialists you can find in amNY Home Pros.

Here are 5 signals that your roof is asking for a refresh.

Standing water

Pooling water occurs for two reasons: the roof was not installed properly and a drain is clogged. Unclogging drains is easy but an improper installation is not. In some cases, you may need a new roof.

Staining on interior ceilings or walls

Those water stains or discoloration on your walls or ceilings? Maybe your roof’s underlayment is allowing moisture into your home, which leads to the stains. Replacing your roof will solve this problem.

Higher energy bills

If you suddenly see a spike in your air conditioning or heating costs, the cool or warm air may be leaking out through your roof. Have it checked out.

Dark stained areas on your roof

An early warning sign of roof damage, a dark or stained area on your roof is a result of algae or fungi growth. If you let it linger, it will start eating away the shingle base causing them to loosen and decay.

Big bubbles on a flat roofing

Another pain for building owners with flat roofs or tar roofs is the bubbles that occur on the surface, either from extreme heat or a poor installation. At first, the bubbles fill with air but if punctured they bloat with water. If you don’t act, the water-filled bubbles will damage your roof.

