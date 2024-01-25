Charter schools in New York City have become integral components of the urban education landscape, providing alternative models of learning and fostering innovation in teaching methodologies. These publicly funded, independently operated institutions aim to offer diverse educational options beyond traditional public schools. Charter schools often emphasize specialized curricula, smaller class sizes, and unique teaching approaches, catering to the specific needs and interests of their student populations. With a commitment to flexibility and autonomy, these schools strive to enhance educational outcomes and address the individual learning styles of their students. These schools play a crucial role in expanding educational opportunities and promoting student success. Below are several top charter schools standing out for their innovative approaches and academic excellence.

BROOKLYN:

Advanced Math & Science III

Location in Sheepshead Bay

300 Avenue X, Brooklyn NY 11235

(646) 630-4476

https://charter.newvisions.org

[email protected]

Advanced Math & Science III Charter School’s mission is to cultivate a STEAM learning environment strengthened by social-emotional and academic supports that incorporate our core values of P.R.I.D.E: Perseverance, Respect, Integrity, Discipline, & Excellence to promote lifelong learning. They offer student supports that foster life skills beyond graduation; by way of courses focused in College & Career Readiness and with the support of two dedicated College & Career Counselors. Each grade has a designated Assistant Principal and Guidance Counselor that supervises the social, emotional, academic, and extracurricular growth of the cohort. The AP and counselor remain with your child from grades 9-12, ensuring that each family has a strong relationship with their school leaders.

To RSVP to a virtual open house or schedule a school tour, email Ms. Jordan [email protected] or call (646) 630-4476

BRONX:

Brilla Public Charter Schools in the Bronx

College Prep Elementary, 413 E 144th St.

Prep Middle School, 222 Alexander Ave.

Brilla Veritas, 600 E 156th St.

Brilla Veritas Middle, 500 Courtlandt Ave.

Brilla Caritas & Brilla Pax, 2336 Andrews Ave.

(917) 525-5972

www.BrillaSchools.org

[email protected]

From Kindergarten through Grade 8, Brilla Public Charter Schools help students grow intellectually, socially, and physically into people of good character, preparing them for excellence in high school, college, and beyond (no matter what career they choose). Brilla outperforms neighboring schools by ranking among the top five in math and reading proficiency when compared to schools that serve similar demographics. In 2023, Brilla graduates secured over $1.4MM in scholarships and financial aid to the best high schools in the city. Brilla places scholars at top high schools such as UNIS and Groton and even has an exclusive partnership with Vertex Academy High School for a guaranteed seat at this highly competitive school. The highly-qualified staff partners with families to provide the best educational experience for their students. Brilla also offers an optional, yet exceptional, after-school program.

Call today to apply or attend an open house to learn more!

Mott Hall Charter School

1260 Franklin Avenue

Bronx, NY 10456

718-991-9139

www.motthallcs.org

Enroll: motthallcharterschool.schoolmint.net

The Mott Hall Charter School is a middle school located in the Morrisania neighborhood of the South Bronx. Mott Hall’s motto is “RISE to the Challenge”, and through these RISE core values, scholars are taught the character skills to overcome obstacles. These core values are Responsibility, Integrity, Scholarship, and Excellence. Mott Hall’s mission is to prepare scholars in mind, body, and character to succeed in top high schools, colleges, and careers. Mott Hall offers access to community-based organizations focused on mentoring, adult civics classes, adult ESL classes, engaging online platforms to increase student learning, after school and Saturday tutoring, art, music, softball, basketball, and much more! For more information, go to the website at motthallcs.org or contact Erica Flores at [email protected] or 718-991-9139 or you can enroll directly at motthallcharterschool.schoolmint.net iHablamos Español! Enroll at Mott Hall Today! Rise to the Challenge!

MANHATTAN:

Manhattan Charter School

100 Attorney Street

New York, NY 10002

212-533-2743

Manhattan Charter School 2

220 Henry Street

New York, NY 10002

(212)964-3792

www.manhattancharterschool.org

They are two small public elementary schools educating children in grades Kindergarten through Fifth. They believe in the importance of an intimate school culture and learning environment and are committed to offering a well-rounded education designed to help students develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills. This means that there are never more than 25 students in a class, and that all students receive weekly French, Art, Physical Education, and Technology instruction, in addition to daily music instruction all beginning in Kindergarten. They pride themselves on delivering challenging, standards-driven instruction and fostering a culture of high expectations. Both schools offer free after-school. They are dedicated to demonstrating that all children, regardless of race or economic status, can succeed when given equal access to quality education.

Visit www.manhattancharterschool.org to learn more.