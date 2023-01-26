How to find the best plumber in New York City

A good plumber can save many headaches, while the best plumber can save your life. If you’re living in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, or the Bronx, and you have an emergency, or just want to schedule a boiler swap-out, for instance, then check out amNY Home Pros.

Here are six questions you should ask before hiring a plumber:

Do they have a License? Any working plumber should be licensed, but they should also have a clean complaint record. Have any formal complaints been filed against them or their company? checking on the license status for any NYC DOB licensed plumber or tradesman by visiting NYC’s department of building’s website.

Are they insured? Your plumber should have workman’s compensation and at least $500,000 of liability insurance. This protects you if the plumber is injured on the job at your home.

How much experience do they have? How long has the plumber been in business? It usually takes a few years for most plumbers to acquire their knowledge and hone their skills.

Do they have references? Don’t be shy — ask your prospective plumber to provide references of past clients. Then call them and ask how the experience was. Did any issues come up? Did the plumber do everything he said he was going to do? That’s usually the best way to gauge whether or not it’s a fit.

Is the work guaranteed? Only work with a plumber who will guarantee their work — and the parts — for at least a year.

Do they communicate/return calls promptly? Ask anyone who’s ever had any contract work done and they’ll tell you it helps tremendously to have a plumber who can communicate clearly with you, is trustworthy, and demonstrates good work habits. Don’t be afraid to discuss topics like maintaining a clean work environment and protecting your home’s floors. If they don’t return the initial call promptly (say within 48 hours), that might be a red flag that they might not show up on time.

Here are five of the best plumbers in Brooklyn and Manhattan worth checking out:

901 Bay Ridge Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11219

(718) 748-1254

Spanning 110 years and five generations, Petri Plumbing’s longevity is an indication of the value, quality service and customer satisfaction that they’ve provided to their customers throughout the years. Their mission is to provide trusted service to help all people live in greater safety and comfort.

https://www.brownstoner.com/services/plumber-nyc/d53604b42e840d/petri-plumbing/

304 Hudson Street Suite 510

New York, NY 10013

(212) 980-0909

Gateway’s mission is simply to perform at their best, for all of their customers, every day. That begins with a courteous greeting the moment a client calls, prompt attention, and reliable service at a reasonable cost. At Gateway, you can be sure of fair, consistent pricing. Their prices are an accurate reflection of the actual labor, material and overhead costs, they don’t “size up” their customers or increase prices when demand peaks. The only variation is a fixed discount for service agreement holders. All work is guaranteed, which is why they use only the highest quality materials — brand name repair parts, domestic pipe and fittings, and other materials that often exceed the quality required by code.

https://www.brownstoner.com/services/plumber-nyc/d53989ec521f2a/gateway-plumbing-and-heating/

195 Douglass Street

Brooklyn, NY 11217

(888) 826-6731

Since 1927, Brooklyn NY families have trusted Vigilante’s tried and true reputation of serving the community with complete, efficient, and cost effective plumbing and heating services. With a highly trained and tested staff of plumbing and heating technicians equipped with the most advanced tools to date, they can service all of your family’s plumbing, heating and air conditioning needs.

https://www.brownstoner.com/services/plumber-nyc/d634076e997005/vigilante-plumbing-heating-and-air-conditioning/

577 Hicks St

Brooklyn, NY 11231

(718) 858-7070

Downtown Plumbing’s #1 goal is to provide friendly, top quality work 100% of the time. Downtown Plumbing provides service for all residential and commercial plumbing needs. Their service management team is prescreened and experienced to the highest industry standards. They do not use a call center, so when you call Downtown Plumbing, calls will be answered by a real person and sent out to a manager and quickly returned. Plumbing problems occur at all hours and that’s why they’re here for you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

https://www.brownstoner.com/services/plumber-nyc/d536072f0b6ae3/downtown-plumbing-heating/

379 5th Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11215

(718) 783-4621

Aladdin Plumbing Corp. is proud to offer its customers over 35 years of quality service and hands-on experience. Together, Jerry, Randy and Erik Gitli continue their success by bringing their family values, dedication and skills to you. Contact Aladdin for your next Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan or Nassau County plumbing, heating & cooling needs.

https://www.brownstoner.com/services/plumber-nyc/d536072efd42d0/aladdin-plumbing-heating/

