Find an Interior Designer Near You 

If you need help finding an interior designer, be it for apartment remodeling, brownstone renovation, custom furniture and built-in units, interior and exterior renovation, or landmark restoration design, then check out amNY Home Pros.

And, if you’re a NYC interior designer, there’s no better way to get your services in front of a huge audience than becoming a Home Pro member. Millions of readers and hundreds of thousands of homeowners look through the directory to find a trusted vendor. Get started here.

What do interior designers do?

Interior designers can be many things – artists, project managers, purchasing agents and more. Some interior design roles differ based on experience level and skill set.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, interior designers do the following:

Searching for and bidding on new projects

Determining client goals and requirements for projects

Considering the use of space and how people move through it

Sketching design plans and incorporating electrical and partitions

Specifying materials, furnishings and fixtures

Creating project timelines and cost estimates

Placing material orders and overseeing the installation of design elements

Overseeing construction and coordinating with contractors to make sure projects go according to plan

Visiting the site after project completion to ensure client satisfaction

Spending most of their time on job sites, interior designers partner with architects, engineers, and construction crews to make sure building codes and inspection regulations are followed.

Here are 10 NYC interior designers worth checking out:

(917) 757-5464

https://www.brownstoner.com/services/interior-design-nyc/d62a8909065f48/laurie-blumenfeld-design/

A full-service, boutique interior design studio in New York City, Laurie Blumenfeld Design provides space planning and design for residential and commercial spaces, offering a range of services from floor plans, custom furnishings and hospitality design, to complete gut renovations for kitchen and bath, custom millwork and all interior spaces.

(212) 468-2810

https://www.brownstoner.com/services/interior-design-nyc/d5d5ebb5b8ca2a/lava-interiors/

LAVA interiors is an interior design studio with offices in New York City and upstate New York. Projects include both residential and commercial work, globally. Every project is tailored to each client and founded on a belief of creating environments that are both evocative and uniquely reflective of each individual, surpassing momentary trends. Playing with sophisticated materiality and sculptured furnishings, founder Meg Lavalette builds upon her keen eye for interiors.

139 Emerson Place, #103

Brooklyn, NY

(917) 655-4591

https://www.brownstoner.com/services/interior-design-nyc/d54da287b7c26a/open-studio/

Open Studio believes in the practice to Think Global, Act Local. Globally we are sensitive about sustainability and responsible development, while locally we seek inspiration from immediate contexts. We follow a process of unpredictability, chance and discovery specific to where we build. The studio is founded by Bhavesh Shah who is a designer based in New York and has a background in Architecture & Urban Design

(917) 803-2660

https://www.brownstoner.com/services/interior-design-nyc/d5aa7f42e13dc3/blythe-design-studio/

Our studio is a full-service interior design and project management firm that has developed a reputation for crafting interiors that maximize light and space. Bernhard Blythe, the firm’s founder and Creative Director, has a talent for opening up interiors for better flow and function, while creating dynamic, contemporary environments that challenge conventional perceptions of what is possible. The firm handles small and large residential projects in New York City specializing in creative renovations for apartments, brownstone townhouses and loft spaces.

Interior design and project management

Brownstone renovation

custom furniture and built-in units

Interior and exterior renovation

Landmark restoration design

(347) 778-5997

https://www.brownstoner.com/services/interior-design-nyc/d5ac6639cf276d/studio-nato/

Studio Nato was founded on the idea that well designed spaces bring people together and connect them to the natural or built environment. Rooted in a restrained design approach, the studio first and foremost respects the history of a place and its architecture. The studio focuses on building using honest materials and talented craftsmen. Blending modern with traditional, Studio Nato offers a warm modernism rooted in a utilitarian approach—all while honoring the past.

Apartment remodeling

Residential renovation

Commercial renovation

New construction

8942 129th Street

Richmond Hill, NY 11418

(646) 417-3195

https://www.brownstoner.com/services/general-contractor-nyc/d62cf31c477a1e/ahainteriors-design-and-build/

AhA!nteriors specializes in complete residential renovations that include carpentry, flooring, tilework, door installations, painting, wallpaper and electrical work. We provide interior design services with 3d visualization and detailed shop drawings.

Brooklyn, NY

(631) 338-9314

https://www.brownstoner.com/services/interior-design-nyc/d602558d0075a5/kiro-design/

Kiro Design is a NY based interior design studio founded by Kimberly Rodgers whose projects span well beyond the metro area to include high end residential, commercial spaces and custom furniture.

We strive to create mindful spaces that are designed for function, longevity, all while telling a story with its own style. From the fibers in your rug to the fabric waste in a furniture order, we design thoughtfully to procure environments that are both healthy for the client as well as the earth. Whether your space is a café in Brooklyn or vacation home abroad we can facilitate the delivery of a one of a kind space to suit your needs.

Brooklyn, NY

(718) 612-1216

https://www.brownstoner.com/services/interior-design-nyc/d60f98dec81039/circa-22-design-studio/

Full-service interior design studio. Customizable, and highly collaborative design to show off your unique style. We incorporate our global perspective, and our infatuation for amazingly crafted, custom elements. We go wherever the work takes us, bringing our love for beauty, and obsession with design, to each of our homes.

20 Vesey Street Suite 900

New York, NY 10007

(212) 233-6740

https://www.brownstoner.com/services/interior-design-nyc/d6222883094a4e/bia-interiors/

BIA Interiors is a design-forward, full service firm that specializes in creating highly personal, easy-to-live-in spaces. From classic townhome interiors and distinctive apartments to hospitality and retail environments, BIA Interiors guides each client to well-composed, comfortable, and adaptable spaces.

67 West Street, Suite 602

Brooklyn, NY

https://www.brownstoner.com/services/interior-design-nyc/d56d4bfc2014bd/space-exploration-design/

Space Exploration, an integrated design practice, seeks to create spaces that resonate with subtle harmony. The firm’s projects are driven by a love of simplicity, nuance, craftsmanship and the integrity of beautiful materials expressed through construction. Space Exploration has great reverence for history, but also prizes innovation and fresh ideas. We believe the surest path to a successful and beautiful project is through a sustained, clear and open dialogue between architect and client. We feel clients are best served when the same vision is reflected in both architectural detailing and interior design choices. We are, of course, also happy to offer each service separately, as dictated by the needs of the project.

If you’re considering other kinds of home improvement projects for the spring, check out general contractors and architects.

Are you a home services professional looking for exposure to an engaged audience of millions of monthly visitors? Sign up for New York City Home Pros here. Schneps takes no fee from any job you book through the service.