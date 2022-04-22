Video | Protect veterans from scammers

Sponsored by AARP New York

Every day scammers try to swindle our veterans. Veterans deserve praise, honor, security and respect.

Operation Protect Veterans — a joint program of the AARP Fraud Watch Network and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service—helps active military and former service members and their families to protect against fraud. In the latest Schneps Media webinar, AARP and USPIS host a virtual presentation to learn what to do if you are contacted by scammers.

Panelists for this webinar include Bernard Macias, Associate State Director in Long Island, AARP New York; and Carroll Harris, Inspector in Charge, Los Angeles Division, U.S. Postal Inspection Service.