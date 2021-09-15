Quantcast
Webinar | Learn about prostate cancer & urologic health from the experts

Photo via Getty Images

Have your questions answered about prostate cancer in the latest Schneps Media webinar.

Join the Weill Cornell Medicine team from NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital as they discuss and answer questions about prostate cancer and urologic health. Learn more about the comprehensive prostate cancer program and ask any questions you may have!

Speakers include Alfred C. Winkler, MD, Chief of Urology at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist and assistant professor of clinical urology at Weill Cornell Medicine; Hani Ashamalla, MD, FCCP, Chair of Radiation Oncology at NewYork-Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and clinical professor at Weill Cornell Medicine; and John N. Graham, Jr., M.D., Attending urologist at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist and assistant professor of clinical urology at Weill Cornell Medicine.

The webinar will take place on Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. Click the link below to register.

