Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY8100: Apply $1K first-bet offer to NBA, NHL

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Place a large bet on Sunday by signing up with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code. New players who apply our code AMNY81000 can place an aggressive wager on the Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, Rangers vs. Panthers or any other game.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Bet up to $1,000 on the game of your choice after creating an account with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code. If you don’t win your opening wager, you’ll receive a bonus bet of the same amount as a refund.

Since a second chance is available following a loss, you can start with a confident bet. Pick a game and search through all of the different markets. Find your favorite NBA spread, NHL prop or MLB total for this welcome offer. Then, use other odds boosts and promos on the Caesars app.

Click here to register using our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000. Start with a bet up to $1,000 on any game and get a bonus refund if it loses.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $1K on Mavs-Timberwolves

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000 New User Offer First Bet Up to $1,000 Bonus Last Verified On May 26, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

Teams that won the first two games in the conference/division finals or later are 14-0 in NBA history. The Mavericks were able to jump out to a 2-0 lead thanks to a late three-pointer from Luka Doncic. He put Rudy Gobert on skates, and let him know about it following the shot. Dallas is a 3.5-point favorite at home on Sunday night.

Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns have to be better in order for the Timberwolves to get back into this series. You can use this offer to bet on the total points, rebounds or assists from any player. Track the status during the game and live bet on the Caesars app.

In the East, Game 4 between the Celtics and Pacers is set for Monday night. Boston still has the best odds to win the NBA Finals.

How to Register with Our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Follow our guide to create an account with the best Caesars Sportsbook promo code. New customers in eligible states can sign up in just a few minutes.

Register here with our promo code AMNY81000. It will ask for basic details to confirm your identity, including your physical address and birthdate. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app and allow for geolocation services on your iPhone or Android. Use PayPal, a debit card or another banking method to make a deposit. Fund your account with at least the amount you want to use for your first bet. Place a bet up to $1,000 on the game of your choice.

A losing wager will cause a bonus refund, so you can make a bet of the same amount on another game this week.

Find New Odds Boosts for Stanley Cup Playoffs

New odds boosts are added to the Caesars app every day. On Sunday, you’ll find certain markets with enhanced odds for Game 3 between the Rangers and Panthers. The series is tied up after New York pulled off a win in overtime on Friday night. More options can be found for the Stars vs. Oilers on Monday night.

Sign up here to use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000. Start with a bet up to $1,000 and get a bonus refund following a loss.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.