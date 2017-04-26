2017 NFL mock draft: amNewYork offers its projections for Thursday’s first-round

Predicting how the NFL draft, which kicks off the 2017 edition Thursday in Philadelphia, will play out is practically a …

Predicting how the NFL draft, which kicks off the 2017 edition Thursday in Philadelphia, will play out is practically a fool’s errand. It never goes the way anyone expects thanks to too many variables, including the potential for trades.

As in baseball, a .300 average or better is great for even the go-to draft experts at ESPN and NFL Network. ESPN’s Mel Kiper and Todd McShay each made 10 out of 31 correct player-to-draft slot predictions for the first round in 2016, while NFL Network’s Mike Mayock nailed 11. A pair of draft-night trades contributed to the degree of difficulty.

Nonetheless, mock drafts can be useful for those who don’t follow college football or keep their TV trained on coverage of the NFL scouting combine. A good mock will indicate who are some of the top prospects as well as some needs teams may be looking to fill.

In that spirit, amNewYork has provided its own 2017 NFL mock draft that does not account for potential trades.

Scott’s 2017 NFL mock draft

1. Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

2. 49ers: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

3. Bears: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio St.

4. Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

5. Titans: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

6. Jets: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

7. Chargers: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio St.

8. Panthers: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

9. Bengals: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

10. Bills: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

11. Saints: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

12. Browns: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

13. Cardinals: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

14. Eagles: John Ross, WR, Washington

15. Colts: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

16. Ravens: Charles Harris, OLB, Missouri

17. Redskins: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida St.

18. Titans: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama

19. Buccaneers: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan

20. Broncos: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

21. Lions: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

22. Dolphins: Forrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky

23. Giants: David Njoku, TE, Miami (Fla.)

24. Raiders: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple

25. Texans: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

26. Seahawks: Garett Bolles, OT, Utah

27. Chiefs: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

28. Cowboys: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

29. Packers: T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin

30. Steelers: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

31. Falcons: Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan

32. Saints: Adoree’ Jackson, CB, USC