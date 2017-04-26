2017 NFL mock draft: amNewYork offers its projections for Thursday’s first-round

Predicting how the NFL draft, which kicks off the 2017 edition Thursday in Philadelphia, will play out is practically a fool’s errand. It never goes the way anyone expects thanks to too many variables, including the potential for trades.
As in baseball, a .300 average or better is great for even the go-to draft experts at ESPN and NFL Network. ESPN’s Mel Kiper and Todd McShay each made 10 out of 31 correct player-to-draft slot predictions for the first round in 2016, while NFL Network’s Mike Mayock nailed 11. A pair of draft-night trades contributed to the degree of difficulty.
Nonetheless, mock drafts can be useful for those who don’t follow college football or keep their TV trained on coverage of the NFL scouting combine. A good mock will indicate who are some of the top prospects as well as some needs teams may be looking to fill.
In that spirit, amNewYork has provided its own 2017 NFL mock draft that does not account for potential trades.
Scott’s 2017 NFL mock draft
1. Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
2. 49ers: Jamal Adams, S, LSU
3. Bears: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio St.
4. Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
5. Titans: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
6. Jets: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
7. Chargers: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio St.
8. Panthers: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
9. Bengals: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
10. Bills: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
11. Saints: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
12. Browns: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
13. Cardinals: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
14. Eagles: John Ross, WR, Washington
15. Colts: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
16. Ravens: Charles Harris, OLB, Missouri
17. Redskins: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida St.
18. Titans: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama
19. Buccaneers: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
20. Broncos: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
21. Lions: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida
22. Dolphins: Forrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky
23. Giants: David Njoku, TE, Miami (Fla.)
24. Raiders: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple
25. Texans: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
26. Seahawks: Garett Bolles, OT, Utah
27. Chiefs: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
28. Cowboys: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
29. Packers: T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin
30. Steelers: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
31. Falcons: Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan
32. Saints: Adoree’ Jackson, CB, USC