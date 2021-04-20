2021 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Jets steadfast on Zach Wilson, Giants go O-Line

With roughly one week to go until the start of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, the only certainty that lays ahead is that we will most certainly see five quarterbacks taken in the first round, which would be the ninth time since the merger that four or more passers were taken in the first round.
That could very well include each of the top three teams in the first round taking a quarterback in hopes that they have their No. 1 man under center for the foreseeable future.
Of course, there is the potential of more moves being made before the teams are on the clock as trades are still very much being discussed — most recently the Denver Broncos calling up the Atlanta Falcons to move up from the No. 9 pick to the No. 4 spot.
Regardless, we gave it our best go to try and play football’s version of Nostradamus:
AMNY 2021 NFL Mock Draft 2.0
1) Jacksonville Jaguars- Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2) New York Jets- Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
3) San Francisco 49ers- Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
4) Atlanta Falcons- Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
5) Cincinnati Bengals- Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
6) Miami Dolphins- Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
7) Detroit Lions- Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
8) Carolina Panthers- Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
9) Denver Broncos- Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
10) Dallas Cowboys- Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
11) New York Giants- Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
12) Philadelphia Eagles- Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
13) Los Angeles Chargers- Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC
14) Minnesota Vikings- Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan
15) New England Patriots- Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota St.
16) Arizona Cardinals- DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
17) Las Vegas Raiders- Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami
18) Miami Dolphins- Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
19) Washington Football Team- Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
20) Chicago Bears- Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
21) Indianapolis Colts- Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma St.
22) Tennessee Titans- Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia
23) New York Jets- Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami
24) Pittsburgh Steelers- Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
25) Jacksonville Jaguars- Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
26) Cleveland Browns- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
27) Baltimore Ravens- Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
28) New Orleans Saints- Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
29) Green Bay Packers- Landon Dickerson, OL, Alabama
30) Buffalo Bills- Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota St.
31) Kansas City Chiefs- Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa