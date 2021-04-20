2021 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Jets steadfast on Zach Wilson, Giants go O-Line

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

With roughly one week to go until the start of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, the only certainty that lays ahead is that we will most certainly see five quarterbacks taken in the first round, which would be the ninth time since the merger that four or more passers were taken in the first round.

That could very well include each of the top three teams in the first round taking a quarterback in hopes that they have their No. 1 man under center for the foreseeable future.

Of course, there is the potential of more moves being made before the teams are on the clock as trades are still very much being discussed — most recently the Denver Broncos calling up the Atlanta Falcons to move up from the No. 9 pick to the No. 4 spot.

Regardless, we gave it our best go to try and play football’s version of Nostradamus:

AMNY 2021 NFL Mock Draft 2.0

1) Jacksonville Jaguars- Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2) New York Jets- Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

3) San Francisco 49ers- Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

4) Atlanta Falcons- Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

5) Cincinnati Bengals- Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

6) Miami Dolphins- Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

7) Detroit Lions- Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

8) Carolina Panthers- Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

9) Denver Broncos- Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

10) Dallas Cowboys- Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

11) New York Giants- Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

12) Philadelphia Eagles- Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

13) Los Angeles Chargers- Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC

14) Minnesota Vikings- Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan

15) New England Patriots- Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota St.

16) Arizona Cardinals- DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

17) Las Vegas Raiders- Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami

18) Miami Dolphins- Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

19) Washington Football Team- Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

20) Chicago Bears- Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

21) Indianapolis Colts- Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma St.

22) Tennessee Titans- Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

23) New York Jets- Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami

24) Pittsburgh Steelers- Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

25) Jacksonville Jaguars- Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

26) Cleveland Browns- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

27) Baltimore Ravens- Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

28) New Orleans Saints- Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

29) Green Bay Packers- Landon Dickerson, OL, Alabama

30) Buffalo Bills- Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota St.

31) Kansas City Chiefs- Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa