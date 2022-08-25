Quantcast
Soccer

2022-23 Champions League Draw results, two groups of death, more

Erling Haaland Champions League Draw
Erling Haaland and Manchester City are one of the favorites to win the Champions League title this year (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

The groups for the premiere club continental competition in soccer is complete with the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League draw taking place in Istanbul on Thursday.

Collecting the top 32 teams from Europe’s top leagues, some of the most iconic clubs in soccer — ranging from defending champions Real Madrid in Spain to Manchester City in England, to Juventus in Italy — were split into eight groups of four teams. 

Each club will play the other opponents in their twice with the top two teams gaining entry into the Round of 16, or knockout stage. 

Here are the results:

2022-23 Champions League draw results

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group E Group F Group G Group H
Ajax (Netherlands) Porto (Portugal) Bayern Munich (Germany) Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) AC Milan (Italy) Real Madrid (Spain) Manchester City (England) Paris Saint-Germain (France)
Liverpool (England) Atletico Madrid (Spain) Barcelona (Spain) Tottenham (England) Chelsea (England) RB Leipzig (Germany) Sevilla (Spain) Juventus (Italy)
Napoli (Italy) Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) Inter Milan (Italy) Sporting (Portugal) FC Salzburg (Austria) Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) Borussia Dortmund (Germany) Benfica (Portugal)
Rangers (Scotland) Club Brugge (Belgium) Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) Marseille (France) Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) Celtic (Scotland) Copenhagen (Denmark) Maccabi Haifa (Israel)

*Red groups will play on one night while blue groups play on the other (Tuesdays and Wednesdays)

