2022 MLB All-Star Game: AMNY Sports panel submits their ballots

The MLB All-Star Game might seem like a novelty at this point, but it always provides another opportunity for baseball fans to yell into the abyss about how their favorite players are being unfairly omitted from the Mid-Summer Classic.

While the 2022 edition from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is still three weeks away, the ballots are creating plenty of unrest — especially because MLB gives the fans a huge say in deciding (when it might not be the best idea to give them such a responsibility).

Regardless, amNewYork’s sports team put together ballots of their own, which you can see below as you sharpen your pitchforks and light your torches.

Nick Faria’s 2022 MLB All-Star Game ballot

American League

Position Player Team Stats C Alejandro Kirk Toronto Blue Jays .320/.413/.519 (.933 OPS), 19 HR, 31 RBI 1B Ty France Seattle Mariners .316/.390/.476 (.867 OPS), 10 HR, 45 RBI 2B Jose Altuve Houston Astros .269/.357/.524 (.881 OPS), 15 HR, 26 RBI 3B Rafael Devers Boston Red Sox .328/.387/.592 (.979 OPS), 17 HR, 45 RBI SS Tim Anderson Chicago White Sox .340/.377/.460 (.837 OPS), 5 HR, 19 RBI OF Aaron Judge New York Yankees .290/.365/.636 (1.001 OPS), 29 HR, 59 RBI OF Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels .285/.387/.650 (1.037 OPS), 23 HR, 47 RBI OF Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees .244/.331/.525 (.856 OPS), 19 HR, 52 RBI DH Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Angels .265/.350/.505 (.855 OPS), 17 HR, 49 RBI

National League

Position Player Team Stats C Willson Contreras Chicago Cubs .280/.394/.519 (913 OPS), 13 HR, 34 RBI 1B Paul Goldschmidt St. Louis Cardinals .342/.424/.630 (1.054 OPS), 19 HR, 65 RBI 2B Jazz Chisholm Miami Marlins .254/.325/.535 (.860 OPS), 14 HR, 45 RBI 3B Manny Machado San Diego Padres .328/.400/.545 (.945 OPS), 12 HR, 46 RBI SS Trea Turner Los Angeles Dodgers .309/.356/.493 (.849 OPS), 11 HR, 56 RBI OF Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers .273./.349/.535 (.884 OPS), 17 HR, 40 RBI OF Joc Pederson San Francisco Giants .276/.350/.583 (934 OPS), 17 HR, 39 RBI OF Starling Marte New York Mets .279/.327/.442 (.769 OPS), 7 HR, 36 RBI DH Pete Alonso New York Mets .280/.359/.560 (.919 OPS), 22 HR, 69 RBI

Aidan Graham’s 2022 MLB All-Star Game ballot

American League

Position Player Team Stats C Alejandro Kirk Toronto Blue Jays .320/.413/.519 (.933 OPS), 19 HR, 31 RBI 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Toronto Blue Jays .266/.358/.496 (.855 OPS), 18 HR, 46 RBI 2B Jose Altuve Houston Astros .269/.357/.524 (.881 OPS), 15 HR, 26 RBI 3B Rafael Devers Boston Red Sox .328/.387/.592 (.979 OPS), 17 HR, 45 RBI SS Jeremy Peña Houston Astros .275/.327/.461 (.788 OPS), 9 HR, 27 RBI OF Aaron Judge New York Yankees .290/.365/.636 (1.001 OPS), 29 HR, 59 RBI OF Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels .285/.387/.650 (1.037 OPS), 23 HR, 47 RBI OF Byron Buxton Minnesota Twins .235/.314/.582 (.896 OPS), 20 HR, 36 RBI DH Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Angels .265/.350/.505 (.855 OPS), 17 HR, 49 RBI

National League

Position Player Team Stats C Willson Contreras Chicago Cubs .280/.394/.519 (913 OPS), 13 HR, 34 RBI 1B Pete Alonso New York Mets .280/.359/.560 (.919 OPS), 22 HR, 69 RBI 2B Ozzie Albies Atlanta Braves .244/.289/.405 (.694 OPS), 8 HR, 33 RBI 3B Manny Machado San Diego Padres .328/.400/.545 (.945 OPS), 12 HR, 46 RBI SS Dansby Swanson Atlanta Braves .295/.357/.488 (.844 OPS), 13 HR, 43 RBI OF Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers .273./.349/.535 (.884 OPS), 17 HR, 40 RBI OF Ronald Acuña Jr. Atlanta Braves .281/.372/.455 (.828 OPS), 7 HR, 18 RBI OF Starling Marte New York Mets .279/.327/.442 (.769 OPS), 7 HR, 36 RBI DH Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies .318/.385/.599 (.985 OPS), 15 HR, 48 RBI

Christian Arnold’s 2022 MLB All-Star Game ballot

American League

Position Player Team C Alejandro Kirk Toronto Blue Jays .320/.413/.519 (.933 OPS), 19 HR, 31 RBI 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Toronto Blue Jays .266/.358/.496 (.855 OPS), 18 HR, 46 RBI 2B Jose Altuve Houston Astros .269/.357/.524 (.881 OPS), 15 HR, 26 RBI 3B José Ramirez Cleveland Guardians .297/.380/.602 (.982 OPS), 16 HR, 63 RBI SS Tim Anderson Chicago White Sox .340/.377/.460 (.837 OPS), 5 HR, 19 RBI OF Aaron Judge New York Yankees .290/.365/.636 (1.001 OPS), 29 HR, 59 RBI OF Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels .285/.387/.650 (1.037 OPS), 23 HR, 47 RBI OF Kyle Tucker Houston Astros .256/.354/.492 (.845 OPS), 15 HR, 51 RBI DH Yordan Álvarez Houston Astros .316/.412/.658 (1.070 OPS), 23 HR, 56 RBI

National League

Position Player Team C Willson Contreras Chicago Cubs .280/.394/.519 (913 OPS), 13 HR, 34 RBI 1B Paul Goldschmidt St. Louis Cardinals .342/.424/.630 (1.054 OPS), 19 HR, 65 RBI 2B Jazz Chisholm Miami Marlins .254/.325/.535 (.860 OPS), 14 HR, 45 RBI 3B Manny Machado San Diego Padres .328/.400/.545 (.945 OPS), 12 HR, 46 RBI SS Francisco Lindor New York Mets 241/.318/.417 (.735 OPS), 12 HR, 56 RBI OF Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers .273./.349/.535 (.884 OPS), 17 HR, 40 RBI OF Brandon Nimmo New York Mets .278/.364/.431 (.795 OPS), 5 HR, 24 RBI OF Juan Soto Washington Nationals .224/.375/.437 (.812 OPS), 14 HR, 32 RBI DH Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies .318/.385/.599 (.985 OPS), 15 HR, 48 RBI

Joe Pantorno’s 2022 MLB All-Star Game ballot

American League

Position Player Team C Alejandro Kirk Toronto Blue Jays .320/.413/.519 (.933 OPS), 19 HR, 31 RBI 1B Ty France Seattle Mariners .316/.390/.476 (.867 OPS), 10 HR, 45 RBI 2B Andrés Giménez Cleveland Guardians .309/.354/.493 (.847 OPS), 8 HR, 35 RBI 3B Rafael Devers Boston Red Sox .328/.387/.592 (.979 OPS), 17 HR, 45 RBI SS Xander Bogaerts Boston Red Sox .326/.397/.469 (.866 OPS), 6 HR, 31 RBI OF Aaron Judge New York Yankees .290/.365/.636 (1.001 OPS), 29 HR, 59 RBI OF Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels .285/.387/.650 (1.037 OPS), 23 HR, 47 RBI OF Yordan Álvarez Houston Astros .316/.412/.658 (1.070 OPS), 23 HR, 56 RBI DH José Ramirez Cleveland Guardians .297/.380/.602 (.982 OPS), 16 HR, 63 RBI

National League

Position Player Team C Willson Contreras Chicago Cubs .280/.394/.519 (913 OPS), 13 HR, 34 RBI 1B Paul Goldschmidt St. Louis Cardinals .342/.424/.630 (1.054 OPS), 19 HR, 65 RBI 2B Jeff McNeil New York Mets .323/.380/.457 (.837 OPS), 4 HR, 33 RBI 3B Manny Machado San Diego Padres .328/.400/.545 (.945 OPS), 12 HR, 46 RBI SS Tommy Edman St. Louis Cardinals .271/.341/.401 (.743 OPS), 7 HR, 32 RBI OF Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers .273./.349/.535 (.884 OPS), 17 HR, 40 RBI OF Brandon Nimmo New York Mets .278/.364/.431 (.795 OPS), 5 HR, 24 RBI OF Joc Pederson San Francisco Giants .276/.350/.583 (934 OPS), 17 HR, 39 RBI DH Pete Alonso New York Mets .280/.359/.560 (.919 OPS), 22 HR, 69 RBI

