2022 MLB All-Star Game: AMNY Sports panel submits their ballots

The MLB All-Star Game might seem like a novelty at this point, but it always provides another opportunity for baseball fans to yell into the abyss about how their favorite players are being unfairly omitted from the Mid-Summer Classic.
While the 2022 edition from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is still three weeks away, the ballots are creating plenty of unrest — especially because MLB gives the fans a huge say in deciding (when it might not be the best idea to give them such a responsibility).
Regardless, amNewYork’s sports team put together ballots of their own, which you can see below as you sharpen your pitchforks and light your torches.
Nick Faria’s 2022 MLB All-Star Game ballot
American League
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Stats
|C
|Alejandro Kirk
|Toronto Blue Jays
|.320/.413/.519 (.933 OPS), 19 HR, 31 RBI
|1B
|Ty France
|Seattle Mariners
|.316/.390/.476 (.867 OPS), 10 HR, 45 RBI
|2B
|Jose Altuve
|Houston Astros
|.269/.357/.524 (.881 OPS), 15 HR, 26 RBI
|3B
|Rafael Devers
|Boston Red Sox
|.328/.387/.592 (.979 OPS), 17 HR, 45 RBI
|SS
|Tim Anderson
|Chicago White Sox
|.340/.377/.460 (.837 OPS), 5 HR, 19 RBI
|OF
|Aaron Judge
|New York Yankees
|.290/.365/.636 (1.001 OPS), 29 HR, 59 RBI
|OF
|Mike Trout
|Los Angeles Angels
|.285/.387/.650 (1.037 OPS), 23 HR, 47 RBI
|OF
|Giancarlo Stanton
|New York Yankees
|.244/.331/.525 (.856 OPS), 19 HR, 52 RBI
|DH
|Shohei Ohtani
|Los Angeles Angels
|.265/.350/.505 (.855 OPS), 17 HR, 49 RBI
National League
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Stats
|C
|Willson Contreras
|Chicago Cubs
|.280/.394/.519 (913 OPS), 13 HR, 34 RBI
|1B
|Paul Goldschmidt
|St. Louis Cardinals
|.342/.424/.630 (1.054 OPS), 19 HR, 65 RBI
|2B
|Jazz Chisholm
|Miami Marlins
|.254/.325/.535 (.860 OPS), 14 HR, 45 RBI
|3B
|Manny Machado
|San Diego Padres
|.328/.400/.545 (.945 OPS), 12 HR, 46 RBI
|SS
|Trea Turner
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|.309/.356/.493 (.849 OPS), 11 HR, 56 RBI
|OF
|Mookie Betts
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|.273./.349/.535 (.884 OPS), 17 HR, 40 RBI
|OF
|Joc Pederson
|San Francisco Giants
|.276/.350/.583 (934 OPS), 17 HR, 39 RBI
|OF
|Starling Marte
|New York Mets
|.279/.327/.442 (.769 OPS), 7 HR, 36 RBI
|DH
|Pete Alonso
|New York Mets
|.280/.359/.560 (.919 OPS), 22 HR, 69 RBI
Aidan Graham’s 2022 MLB All-Star Game ballot
American League
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Stats
|C
|Alejandro Kirk
|Toronto Blue Jays
|.320/.413/.519 (.933 OPS), 19 HR, 31 RBI
|1B
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Toronto Blue Jays
|.266/.358/.496 (.855 OPS), 18 HR, 46 RBI
|2B
|Jose Altuve
|Houston Astros
|.269/.357/.524 (.881 OPS), 15 HR, 26 RBI
|3B
|Rafael Devers
|Boston Red Sox
|.328/.387/.592 (.979 OPS), 17 HR, 45 RBI
|SS
|Jeremy Peña
|Houston Astros
|.275/.327/.461 (.788 OPS), 9 HR, 27 RBI
|OF
|Aaron Judge
|New York Yankees
|.290/.365/.636 (1.001 OPS), 29 HR, 59 RBI
|OF
|Mike Trout
|Los Angeles Angels
|.285/.387/.650 (1.037 OPS), 23 HR, 47 RBI
|OF
|Byron Buxton
|Minnesota Twins
|.235/.314/.582 (.896 OPS), 20 HR, 36 RBI
|DH
|Shohei Ohtani
|Los Angeles Angels
|.265/.350/.505 (.855 OPS), 17 HR, 49 RBI
National League
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Stats
|C
|Willson Contreras
|Chicago Cubs
|.280/.394/.519 (913 OPS), 13 HR, 34 RBI
|1B
|Pete Alonso
|New York Mets
|.280/.359/.560 (.919 OPS), 22 HR, 69 RBI
|2B
|Ozzie Albies
|Atlanta Braves
|.244/.289/.405 (.694 OPS), 8 HR, 33 RBI
|3B
|Manny Machado
|San Diego Padres
|.328/.400/.545 (.945 OPS), 12 HR, 46 RBI
|SS
|Dansby Swanson
|Atlanta Braves
|.295/.357/.488 (.844 OPS), 13 HR, 43 RBI
|OF
|Mookie Betts
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|.273./.349/.535 (.884 OPS), 17 HR, 40 RBI
|OF
|Ronald Acuña Jr.
|Atlanta Braves
|.281/.372/.455 (.828 OPS), 7 HR, 18 RBI
|OF
|Starling Marte
|New York Mets
|.279/.327/.442 (.769 OPS), 7 HR, 36 RBI
|DH
|Bryce Harper
|Philadelphia Phillies
|.318/.385/.599 (.985 OPS), 15 HR, 48 RBI
Christian Arnold’s 2022 MLB All-Star Game ballot
American League
|Position
|Player
|Team
|C
|Alejandro Kirk
|Toronto Blue Jays
|.320/.413/.519 (.933 OPS), 19 HR, 31 RBI
|1B
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Toronto Blue Jays
|.266/.358/.496 (.855 OPS), 18 HR, 46 RBI
|2B
|Jose Altuve
|Houston Astros
|.269/.357/.524 (.881 OPS), 15 HR, 26 RBI
|3B
|José Ramirez
|Cleveland Guardians
|.297/.380/.602 (.982 OPS), 16 HR, 63 RBI
|SS
|Tim Anderson
|Chicago White Sox
|.340/.377/.460 (.837 OPS), 5 HR, 19 RBI
|OF
|Aaron Judge
|New York Yankees
|.290/.365/.636 (1.001 OPS), 29 HR, 59 RBI
|OF
|Mike Trout
|Los Angeles Angels
|.285/.387/.650 (1.037 OPS), 23 HR, 47 RBI
|OF
|Kyle Tucker
|Houston Astros
|.256/.354/.492 (.845 OPS), 15 HR, 51 RBI
|DH
|Yordan Álvarez
|Houston Astros
|.316/.412/.658 (1.070 OPS), 23 HR, 56 RBI
National League
|Position
|Player
|Team
|C
|Willson Contreras
|Chicago Cubs
|.280/.394/.519 (913 OPS), 13 HR, 34 RBI
|1B
|Paul Goldschmidt
|St. Louis Cardinals
|.342/.424/.630 (1.054 OPS), 19 HR, 65 RBI
|2B
|Jazz Chisholm
|Miami Marlins
|.254/.325/.535 (.860 OPS), 14 HR, 45 RBI
|3B
|Manny Machado
|San Diego Padres
|.328/.400/.545 (.945 OPS), 12 HR, 46 RBI
|SS
|Francisco Lindor
|New York Mets
|241/.318/.417 (.735 OPS), 12 HR, 56 RBI
|OF
|Mookie Betts
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|.273./.349/.535 (.884 OPS), 17 HR, 40 RBI
|OF
|Brandon Nimmo
|New York Mets
|.278/.364/.431 (.795 OPS), 5 HR, 24 RBI
|OF
|Juan Soto
|Washington Nationals
|.224/.375/.437 (.812 OPS), 14 HR, 32 RBI
|DH
|Bryce Harper
|Philadelphia Phillies
|.318/.385/.599 (.985 OPS), 15 HR, 48 RBI
Joe Pantorno’s 2022 MLB All-Star Game ballot
American League
|Position
|Player
|Team
|C
|Alejandro Kirk
|Toronto Blue Jays
|.320/.413/.519 (.933 OPS), 19 HR, 31 RBI
|1B
|Ty France
|Seattle Mariners
|.316/.390/.476 (.867 OPS), 10 HR, 45 RBI
|2B
|Andrés Giménez
|Cleveland Guardians
|.309/.354/.493 (.847 OPS), 8 HR, 35 RBI
|3B
|Rafael Devers
|Boston Red Sox
|.328/.387/.592 (.979 OPS), 17 HR, 45 RBI
|SS
|Xander Bogaerts
|Boston Red Sox
|.326/.397/.469 (.866 OPS), 6 HR, 31 RBI
|OF
|Aaron Judge
|New York Yankees
|.290/.365/.636 (1.001 OPS), 29 HR, 59 RBI
|OF
|Mike Trout
|Los Angeles Angels
|.285/.387/.650 (1.037 OPS), 23 HR, 47 RBI
|OF
|Yordan Álvarez
|Houston Astros
|.316/.412/.658 (1.070 OPS), 23 HR, 56 RBI
|DH
|José Ramirez
|Cleveland Guardians
|.297/.380/.602 (.982 OPS), 16 HR, 63 RBI
National League
|Position
|Player
|Team
|C
|Willson Contreras
|Chicago Cubs
|.280/.394/.519 (913 OPS), 13 HR, 34 RBI
|1B
|Paul Goldschmidt
|St. Louis Cardinals
|.342/.424/.630 (1.054 OPS), 19 HR, 65 RBI
|2B
|Jeff McNeil
|New York Mets
|.323/.380/.457 (.837 OPS), 4 HR, 33 RBI
|3B
|Manny Machado
|San Diego Padres
|.328/.400/.545 (.945 OPS), 12 HR, 46 RBI
|SS
|Tommy Edman
|St. Louis Cardinals
|.271/.341/.401 (.743 OPS), 7 HR, 32 RBI
|OF
|Mookie Betts
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|.273./.349/.535 (.884 OPS), 17 HR, 40 RBI
|OF
|Brandon Nimmo
|New York Mets
|.278/.364/.431 (.795 OPS), 5 HR, 24 RBI
|OF
|Joc Pederson
|San Francisco Giants
|.276/.350/.583 (934 OPS), 17 HR, 39 RBI
|DH
|Pete Alonso
|New York Mets
|.280/.359/.560 (.919 OPS), 22 HR, 69 RBI
