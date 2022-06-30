Quantcast
Mets

2022 MLB All-Star Game: AMNY Sports panel submits their ballots

Mike Trout 2022 MLB All-Star Game
Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout gestures as he scores after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game Los Angeles Angels Friday, June 24, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The MLB All-Star Game might seem like a novelty at this point, but it always provides another opportunity for baseball fans to yell into the abyss about how their favorite players are being unfairly omitted from the Mid-Summer Classic. 

While the 2022 edition from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is still three weeks away, the ballots are creating plenty of unrest — especially because MLB gives the fans a huge say in deciding (when it might not be the best idea to give them such a responsibility).

Regardless, amNewYork’s sports team put together ballots of their own, which you can see below as you sharpen your pitchforks and light your torches. 

Nick Faria’s 2022 MLB All-Star Game ballot

American League

Position Player Team Stats
C Alejandro Kirk Toronto Blue Jays .320/.413/.519 (.933 OPS), 19 HR, 31 RBI
1B Ty France Seattle Mariners .316/.390/.476 (.867 OPS), 10 HR, 45 RBI
2B Jose Altuve Houston Astros .269/.357/.524 (.881 OPS), 15 HR, 26 RBI
3B Rafael Devers Boston Red Sox .328/.387/.592 (.979 OPS), 17 HR, 45 RBI
SS Tim Anderson Chicago White Sox .340/.377/.460 (.837 OPS), 5 HR, 19 RBI
OF Aaron Judge New York Yankees .290/.365/.636 (1.001 OPS), 29 HR, 59 RBI
OF Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels .285/.387/.650 (1.037 OPS), 23 HR, 47 RBI
OF Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees .244/.331/.525 (.856 OPS), 19 HR, 52 RBI
DH Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Angels .265/.350/.505 (.855 OPS), 17 HR, 49 RBI

National League

Position Player Team Stats
C Willson Contreras Chicago Cubs .280/.394/.519 (913 OPS), 13 HR, 34 RBI
1B Paul Goldschmidt St. Louis Cardinals .342/.424/.630 (1.054 OPS), 19 HR, 65 RBI
2B Jazz Chisholm Miami Marlins .254/.325/.535 (.860 OPS), 14 HR, 45 RBI
3B Manny Machado San Diego Padres .328/.400/.545 (.945 OPS), 12 HR, 46 RBI
SS Trea Turner Los Angeles Dodgers .309/.356/.493 (.849 OPS), 11 HR, 56 RBI
OF Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers .273./.349/.535 (.884 OPS), 17 HR, 40 RBI
OF Joc Pederson San Francisco Giants .276/.350/.583 (934 OPS), 17 HR, 39 RBI
OF Starling Marte New York Mets .279/.327/.442 (.769 OPS), 7 HR, 36 RBI
DH Pete Alonso New York Mets .280/.359/.560 (.919 OPS), 22 HR, 69 RBI

 

Aidan Graham’s 2022 MLB All-Star Game ballot

American League

Position Player Team Stats
C Alejandro Kirk Toronto Blue Jays .320/.413/.519 (.933 OPS), 19 HR, 31 RBI
1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Toronto Blue Jays .266/.358/.496 (.855 OPS), 18 HR, 46 RBI
2B Jose Altuve Houston Astros .269/.357/.524 (.881 OPS), 15 HR, 26 RBI
3B Rafael Devers Boston Red Sox .328/.387/.592 (.979 OPS), 17 HR, 45 RBI
SS Jeremy Peña Houston Astros .275/.327/.461 (.788 OPS), 9 HR, 27 RBI
OF Aaron Judge New York Yankees .290/.365/.636 (1.001 OPS), 29 HR, 59 RBI
OF Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels .285/.387/.650 (1.037 OPS), 23 HR, 47 RBI
OF Byron Buxton Minnesota Twins .235/.314/.582 (.896 OPS), 20 HR, 36 RBI
DH Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Angels .265/.350/.505 (.855 OPS), 17 HR, 49 RBI

National League

Position Player Team Stats
C Willson Contreras Chicago Cubs .280/.394/.519 (913 OPS), 13 HR, 34 RBI
1B Pete Alonso New York Mets .280/.359/.560 (.919 OPS), 22 HR, 69 RBI
2B Ozzie Albies Atlanta Braves .244/.289/.405 (.694 OPS), 8 HR, 33 RBI
3B Manny Machado San Diego Padres .328/.400/.545 (.945 OPS), 12 HR, 46 RBI
SS Dansby Swanson Atlanta Braves .295/.357/.488 (.844 OPS), 13 HR, 43 RBI
OF Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers .273./.349/.535 (.884 OPS), 17 HR, 40 RBI
OF Ronald Acuña Jr. Atlanta Braves .281/.372/.455 (.828 OPS), 7 HR, 18 RBI
OF Starling Marte New York Mets .279/.327/.442 (.769 OPS), 7 HR, 36 RBI
DH Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies .318/.385/.599 (.985 OPS), 15 HR, 48 RBI

Christian Arnold’s 2022 MLB All-Star Game ballot

American League

Position Player Team  
C Alejandro Kirk Toronto Blue Jays .320/.413/.519 (.933 OPS), 19 HR, 31 RBI
1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Toronto Blue Jays .266/.358/.496 (.855 OPS), 18 HR, 46 RBI
2B Jose Altuve Houston Astros .269/.357/.524 (.881 OPS), 15 HR, 26 RBI
3B José Ramirez Cleveland Guardians .297/.380/.602 (.982 OPS), 16 HR, 63 RBI
SS Tim Anderson Chicago White Sox .340/.377/.460 (.837 OPS), 5 HR, 19 RBI
OF Aaron Judge New York Yankees .290/.365/.636 (1.001 OPS), 29 HR, 59 RBI
OF Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels .285/.387/.650 (1.037 OPS), 23 HR, 47 RBI
OF Kyle Tucker Houston Astros .256/.354/.492 (.845 OPS), 15 HR, 51 RBI
DH Yordan Álvarez Houston Astros .316/.412/.658 (1.070 OPS), 23 HR, 56 RBI

National League

Position Player Team  
C Willson Contreras Chicago Cubs .280/.394/.519 (913 OPS), 13 HR, 34 RBI
1B Paul Goldschmidt St. Louis Cardinals  .342/.424/.630 (1.054 OPS), 19 HR, 65 RBI
2B Jazz Chisholm Miami Marlins .254/.325/.535 (.860 OPS), 14 HR, 45 RBI
3B Manny Machado San Diego Padres .328/.400/.545 (.945 OPS), 12 HR, 46 RBI
SS Francisco Lindor New York Mets 241/.318/.417 (.735 OPS), 12 HR, 56 RBI
OF Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers .273./.349/.535 (.884 OPS), 17 HR, 40 RBI
OF Brandon Nimmo New York Mets .278/.364/.431 (.795 OPS), 5 HR, 24 RBI
OF Juan Soto Washington Nationals .224/.375/.437 (.812 OPS), 14 HR, 32 RBI
DH Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies .318/.385/.599 (.985 OPS), 15 HR, 48 RBI

 

Joe Pantorno’s 2022 MLB All-Star Game ballot

American League

Position Player Team  
C Alejandro Kirk Toronto Blue Jays .320/.413/.519 (.933 OPS), 19 HR, 31 RBI
1B Ty France Seattle Mariners  .316/.390/.476 (.867 OPS), 10 HR, 45 RBI
2B Andrés Giménez Cleveland Guardians .309/.354/.493 (.847 OPS), 8 HR, 35 RBI
3B Rafael Devers Boston Red Sox .328/.387/.592 (.979 OPS), 17 HR, 45 RBI
SS Xander Bogaerts Boston Red Sox .326/.397/.469 (.866 OPS), 6 HR, 31 RBI
OF Aaron Judge New York Yankees .290/.365/.636 (1.001 OPS), 29 HR, 59 RBI
OF Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels .285/.387/.650 (1.037 OPS), 23 HR, 47 RBI
OF Yordan Álvarez Houston Astros .316/.412/.658 (1.070 OPS), 23 HR, 56 RBI
DH José Ramirez Cleveland Guardians .297/.380/.602 (.982 OPS), 16 HR, 63 RBI

National League

Position Player Team  
C Willson Contreras Chicago Cubs .280/.394/.519 (913 OPS), 13 HR, 34 RBI
1B Paul Goldschmidt St. Louis Cardinals  .342/.424/.630 (1.054 OPS), 19 HR, 65 RBI
2B Jeff McNeil New York Mets .323/.380/.457 (.837 OPS), 4 HR, 33 RBI
3B Manny Machado San Diego Padres .328/.400/.545 (.945 OPS), 12 HR, 46 RBI
SS Tommy Edman St. Louis Cardinals .271/.341/.401 (.743 OPS), 7 HR, 32 RBI
OF Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers .273./.349/.535 (.884 OPS), 17 HR, 40 RBI
OF Brandon Nimmo New York Mets .278/.364/.431 (.795 OPS), 5 HR, 24 RBI
OF Joc Pederson San Francisco Giants .276/.350/.583 (934 OPS), 17 HR, 39 RBI
DH Pete Alonso New York Mets .280/.359/.560 (.919 OPS), 22 HR, 69 RBI

For more MLB coverage, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

