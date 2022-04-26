Yankees call up Miguel Andújar with Aaron Hicks on paternity leave

Yankee outfielder Aaron Hicks has gone on paternity leave as his wife gave birth, and the team has recalled Miguel Andújar to fill the void.

The team announced Hicks’ coming absence on Tuesday, as his wife Cheyenne Woods gave birth to a baby boy, according to her Instagram account. Woods, a professional golfer who is the niece of golf legend Tiger Woods, got engaged to Hicks last October, and announced her pregnancy on February 5th.

For more coverage of Aaron Hicks and the Yankees, head to amNY.com

Hicks has played fairly well this year, recording a .273/.377/.341 statline, while having 12 hits in 44 at bats on the young season.

Now, with Hicks figuring to miss a number of games, the team has brought Andújar back into the fold from their Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders minor league affiliate.

Andújar had spent 5 years with the Bronx Bombers, though he dealt with a series of injuries that kept him out of long stretches of the seasons in the Bronx.

As he entered free agency this offseason, he signed a $1.3 million contract with the franchise in March, and began the year playing in the minor leagues.

The Yankees did not specify how long Hicks would be gone, or if Andújar’s spot on the MLB roster will be permanent going forward.

The 10–6 Bronx Bombers will host the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.