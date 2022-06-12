2022 NBA Finals: Celtics vs Warriors Game 5 odds, breakdown, picks

The Warriors punched right back in Game 4 in Boston, knotting up the 2022 NBA Finals with a 107-97 victory to gain a split on the road — just as the Celtics did in Golden State over Games 1 and 2.

The series shifts back to the Bay Area for Game 5 — a pivotal matchup that will put one of these teams in touching distance of the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

If you want a more detailed look at this series, read our full series breakdown.

Playoff Tale of the Tape:

GOLDEN STATE STAT BOSTON 112.7 (1st) Points Per Game 106.8 (8th) 108.3 (7th) Points Allowed Per Game 101.8 (3rd) 38.1% (3rd) 3PT Shooting % 37.4% (5th) 37.6% (12th) Opponent 3PT Shooting % 33.3% (3rd) 14.8 (12th) Turnovers per game 14.2 (9th)

Celtics Playoff leaders:

Jayson Tatum, F. – 26.1 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 6.2 APG, 1.2 SPG, 38.8% 3PT

26.1 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 6.2 APG, 1.2 SPG, 38.8% 3PT Jaylen Brown, G. – 22.8 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 37.9% 3PT

22.8 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 37.9% 3PT Marcus Smart, G. – 15.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.9 APG, 1.3 SPG

Warriors Playoff Leaders:

Stephen Curry, PG: 27.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 5.7 APG, 1.3 SPG, 40.7% 3PT

27.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 5.7 APG, 1.3 SPG, 40.7% 3PT Klay Thompson, SG: 19.3 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.3 APG, 38.7% 3PT

19.3 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.3 APG, 38.7% 3PT Andrew Wiggins, SF: 16.0 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG, 47.0% FG

