2022 NBA Finals: Celtics vs Warriors Game 5 odds, breakdown, picks

The Warriors punched right back in Game 4 in Boston, knotting up the 2022 NBA Finals with a 107-97 victory to gain a split on the road — just as the Celtics did in Golden State over Games 1 and 2.
The series shifts back to the Bay Area for Game 5 — a pivotal matchup that will put one of these teams in touching distance of the Larry O’Brien Trophy.
Playoff Tale of the Tape:
|GOLDEN STATE
|STAT
|BOSTON
|112.7 (1st)
|Points Per Game
|106.8 (8th)
|108.3 (7th)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|101.8 (3rd)
|38.1% (3rd)
|3PT Shooting %
|37.4% (5th)
|37.6% (12th)
|Opponent 3PT Shooting %
|33.3% (3rd)
|14.8 (12th)
|Turnovers per game
|14.2 (9th)
Celtics Playoff leaders:
- Jayson Tatum, F. – 26.1 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 6.2 APG, 1.2 SPG, 38.8% 3PT
- Jaylen Brown, G. – 22.8 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 37.9% 3PT
- Marcus Smart, G. – 15.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.9 APG, 1.3 SPG
Warriors Playoff Leaders:
- Stephen Curry, PG: 27.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 5.7 APG, 1.3 SPG, 40.7% 3PT
- Klay Thompson, SG: 19.3 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.3 APG, 38.7% 3PT
- Andrew Wiggins, SF: 16.0 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG, 47.0% FG
Game 5 Prediction and Free Pick:
- Well, any concern that Stephen Curry might be hampered by a leg injury suffered in Game 3 went straight out the window in Game 4. Boston was treated to a vintage Curry performance: 43 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists while shooting 50% from three-point range. No more questions about how he’ll perform, okay?
- Andrew Wiggins keeps asserting himself as the muscle the Warriors need without the drama that comes with Draymond Green. Wiggins had 17 points and 16 rebounds in Golden State’s Game 4 victory and remains a problem down low for the Celtics.
- Jayson Tatum wasn’t overly inspiring — nor was Boston’s offense, really. But Golden State put the clamps down when they had to on the road. Carelessness with the ball doesn’t help, though. Boston turned the ball over 16 times in Game 4, which is the team’s magic number. If Tatum & Co. turn the ball over 15 times or fewer, they are 13-2 in the playoffs. When they cough it up 16-plus times, though, they’re 1-6.
- What Boston can take solace in is their three-point shooting. Tatum led the charge going 4-of-8 from deep while Boston as a team shot 39.5% from beyond the arc. Getting into a three-point shooting contest with Curry and Klay Thompson is a recipe for disaster, but efficient shooting when necessary could provide a big boost for Boston.
- Last 5 – Against The Spread: BOS is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games. GS is 3-2 ATS.
- Last 5 – Over/Under: BOS is 2-3 on the O/U in their last 5 games. GS is 3-2.
- Last 5 – Score: BOS averaged 104.2 points scored in their last 5 games. GS averaged 108.4 points scored.
- Last 5 – Points Allowed: BOS allowed 103.6 points on average in their last 5 games. GS allowed 106.2 points.
