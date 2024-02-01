2024 Leagues Cup format unveiled: Red Bulls, NYCFC get group draws

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Preparing for its second year of competition, the Leagues Cup rolled out a new format for the 2024 competition and drew its group for the 47-team competition featuring NYCFC and the New York Red Bulls.

The Leagues Cup, which pits teams from Major League Soccer and Liga MX, is a month-long tournament that will run from July 26-Aug. 25 and will decide the three qualifiers for the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup — the tournament winner will represent the region at the FIFA Club World Cup.

This was the competition that Lionel Messi debuted in with Inter Miami, the side winning the inaugural title last year.

In 2024, the Leagues Cup will introduce a three-tiered ranking system based on a team’s points accumulated in their last 34 regular season matches. The two champions of each league do not apply to the 45-team ranking. MLS teams will be ranked based on the 2023 MLS Supporters’ Shield standings, while LIGA MX clubs will be ranked based on the cumulative 34 matches in the 2023 Clausura and Apertura tournaments.

Teams will be divided by geography into an east and west region. Within each region will be eight groups consisting of three teams each where one team from each tier will be placed into a group. The MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew and Liga MX champions, Club America, receive an automatic bye to the Round of 32.

Both the Red Bulls and NYCFC qualified for the Round of 32 in last season’s tournament where they played each other in the knockout stage. The Red Bulls won 1-0 before falling to the Philadelphia Union in the Round of 16 via penalties.

NYCFC was drawn into East 1 with FC Cincinnati and Club Queretaro. The Red Bulls are in East 6 with Club Pachuca and Toronto FC.

2024 Leagues Cup Groups

East Region

East 1: FC Cincinnati, NYCFC, Club Queretaro

East 2: Orlando City, Atletico De San Luis, CF Montreal

East 3: Club Tigres, Club Puebla, Inter Miami

East 4: Philadelphia Union, Charlotte FC, Cruz Azul

East 5: New England Revolution, Nashville, SC, Mazatlan FC

East 6: Club Pachuca, New York Red Bulls, Toronto FC

East 7: Atlanta United, Club Santos Laguna, DC United

Bye into Round of 32: Columbus Crew, Club America

West Region

West 1: CF Monterrey, Pumas, Austin FC

West 2: Chivas De Guadalajara, San Jose Earthquakes, LA Galaxy

West 3: St. Louis City, FC Dallas, FC Juarez

West 4: Toluca FC, Sporting Kansas City, Chicago Fire

West 5: Club Leon, Portland Timbers, Colorado Rapids

West 6: Seattle Sounders, Minnesota United, Club Necaxa

West 7: LAFC, Vancouver Whitecaps, Club Tijuana

West 8: Houston Dynamo, Real Salt Lake, Atlas FC

