Jets OTAs: 5 standout performers from voluntary workouts

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

FLORHAM PARK — Voluntary workouts have officially concluded for the New York Jets. It’s the last time we’ll see the franchise on the practice field until July when training camp kicks off.

While not all of the roster was available to practice due to injury, or contract dispute, there were still plenty of standouts from a competitive two weeks of practice.

Here are five names that stood out the most during OTAs.

Garrett Wilson

If there was a clear winner throughout workouts over the last few weeks, it was the reigning offensive rookie of the year. Wilson continuously made difficult catches throughout the two-week window and beat top coverage on several plays. On the final day of practice, Wilson lept into the year on a seam route over the middle and made an acrobatic catch over a defender for a deep completion. That was one of just many standout plays that had the entire team in awe of the Ohio State product’s capabilities. His new quarterback believes he has the potential to be the best wide receiver in football and he showed why this offseason so far.

Jerome Kapp

A lot of different receivers stepped up through the voluntary stages of workouts. Perhaps none helped their case more than undrafted wideout Jerome Kapp. Kapp didn’t get first-team reps but consistently found himself open throughout each practice. On the final day, and in a two-minute drill, Kapp made a big 30-yard catch that set the second team up with the potential score. He may be on the Jets’ roster bubble, but Kapp helped himself in a big way these last few weeks.

Jermaine Johnson

Will McDonald turned a lot of heads due to his athleticism during this period of workouts, but Jermaine Johnson was a consistent force in workouts as well. In fact, I would argue Johnson is better prepared for the start of the season than McDonald, just because the current rookie needs to put on some weight. Johnson was easily the second-best defensive lineman in workouts and should be primed for a big year in 2023 for the Jets.

Jason Brownlee

The best play of camp didn’t come from Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson, or even Sauce Gardner.

It came from Jason Brownlee.

On the final day, and in the red zone, Brownlee made an acrobatic catch over DJ Reed in which he caught a Zach Wilson pass with one hand in the back of the end zone. The move had the entire Jets’ offense roaring their approval but takes away from the fact that Brownlee’s size and speed make him a very interesting option should the team look to keep six receivers.

Jeremy Ruckert

The Jets didn’t have the best of luck in regard to their tight end position during OTAs. CJ Uzomah suffered an ankle injury that isn’t considered serious while Tyler Conklin was still recovering on his own from last season’s injury. With their two top tight ends out, Jeremy Ruckert made the most of the reps though. Ruckert was excellent over the middle of the field and caught everything that was thrown his way.

The third-round pick from last year’s draft is going to get plenty of chances in 2023 to make his mark if he continues to perform like he did the last few weeks.

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com