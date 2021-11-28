A win is a win: Jets beat Texans in Houston on Zach Wilson’s return

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Zach Wilson’s return under center for the New York Jets wasn’t a good one, but sometimes, the perfect tonic is a meeting with a lesser opponent.

The Jets (3-8) defeated the Houston Texans (2-9), 21-14, on Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium to snap a three-game losing streak, overturning a 14-3 first-half deficit to do so.

Wilson was in no way inspiring upon his first game back in action since Week 7, completing 14-of-24 passes for 145 yards and an interception. But the Texans’ second-worst scoring offense lived up to its reputation, accruing just 202 total yards on Sunday.

Houston took the opening drive of the afternoon and drove it down to the Jets’ 17-yard-line, but Tyrod Taylor’s pass intended for David Johnson was intercepted by John Franklin-Myers at the line of scrimmage and returned 46 yards to the Houston 37-yard-line.

While the Jets quickly drove down to Houston’s 6-yard-line, the offense stalled after Wilson was sacked for a nine-yard loss to settle for a field goal with 5:34 to go in the first quarter.

Wilson’s turnover issues continued upon his return as a shovel pass intended for Ty Johnson bounced off the rusher’s back and into the arms of Tavierre Thomas at the Jets’ 24-yard-line.

Houston made Wilson pay as Taylor hooked up with Brevin Jordan for a 13-yard touchdown to give the hosts the lead.

A quick Jets 3-and-out allowed the Texans to keep the momentum and extend their lead. Taylor connected with Brandin Cooks down the right sideline for a 40-yard score to take a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter.

The Jets’ offense finally showed some life at the end of the first half when Austin Walter — stepping in for the injured Michael Carter — punched home a two-yard touchdown on a drive in which Wilson completed 5-of-7 passes. The ensuing two-point conversion was converted, shrinking the Jets’ deficit to three at the break.

They kept it rolling to start the second half with a mammoth drive, going 75 yards on 11 plays that ended with a Wilson four-yard rush to the right to give the Jets a lead with 7:51 to go in the third.

The lead could have been even more, but Matt Ammendola missed a 42-yard field goal attempt a minute and a half into the fourth quarter.

After he was sacked on a 3rd-&-10 with 12:05 to go in the fourth, Wilson limped off the field and headed straight to the Jets’ medical tent before he was cleared to return.

In the meantime, the Texans returned the favor of ineptitude when they missed a 55-yard-field goal with 9:58 to go, which would have pulled them within one point.

After the Jets tacked on a field goal of insurance to end a drive that took 6:20 off the clock, the Texans went out with a whimper, turning it over on downs on four straight plays before the clock expired on them deep within Jets territory.