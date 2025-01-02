Aaron Rodgers sounds like he knows time with Jets, perhaps even in NFL is up

Dec 22, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers had remained adamant that if he was going to play football next season, he wanted it to be as a member of the New York Jets.

The problem is that a new leadership regime is on the horizon, and while it is unknown who exactly will be pulling the strings, the change does not necessarily bode well for the 41-year-old future Hall-of-Famer.

It is clear he understands that as he prepares for what very well could be not just the final game of his Jets career on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins but his storied NFL career as a whole.

“I’m just more resigned to the reality of the situation,” Rodgers said. “I think there’s going to be change here, and if I’m a part of the change, then I just want to make sure everybody knows I have nothing but gratitude for my time here.”

Rodgers’ time with the Jets has been nothing short of disastrous for the franchise. After he was acquired from the Green Bay Packers two offseasons ago, his debut season last year for Gang Green lasted all of four snaps before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury.

In 2024, he struggled to find the same level of play that made him a four-time MVP and Super Bowl champion with Green Bay. Whether it was coming back from such a severe injury or simply the unstoppable march of time, the Jets had a quarterback who could not find his consistency nor throw the ball down-field with much conviction.

A team that once had playoff aspirations nosedived instead. Within a month between October and November, head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas — two of Rodgers’ biggest supporters within the team’s facilities — were fired. Owner Woody Johnson is still searching for their replacements, with New York limping to the finish line of the 2024-25 season with a 4-12 record.

“I’m disappointed about the performance with myself and as a team,” Rogers said. “But really thankful for the opportunity. If I feel good coming back and they want to make another run at this, that’d be fantastic. But I’m not naive to the situation we’re in.”

A new leadership regime will likely be keen on bringing in their own quarterback, though the current market climate could play in Rodgers’ favor. The Jets will miss out on the top quarterback prospects (Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward) of the 2025 NFL Draft, and the free-agent market is not necessarily teeming with big-name, franchise-altering options.

Upon their arrival, an up-front approach could make Rodgers’ decision about his future all the more easy. As things stand, he said that he will decide before free agency begins in March whether or not he will be back to play in 2025 or if he hangs up his cleats altogether.

“This game has given me a lot,” Rogers said. “I’ve given a lot back to it, and I’m thankful for it. I won’t be thinking about that on gameday. I’ll just be enjoying this. I’m trying to stay in the moment, but of course, it’s been a long career. I’m really proud of what I’ve been able to be a part of what I’ve been able to accomplish. I’m also looking forward to a nice mental and physical rest.”

